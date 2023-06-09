World Cup-bound Filipinas improve to No. 46 in FIFA rankings

With a month left before the Filipinas make their debut in the FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand, the team improved to 46th in the world, moving up three places since the last edition of the rankings in March.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women’s national football team rose three places in the FIFA Women’s World Rankings right before they set up camp in Australia.

The Filipinas jumped over Myanmar in the region to be the fourth-best team in the ASEAN Football Federation behind Australia, Vietnam and Thailand.

The Nationals recently plowed through the competition in the first round of the Olympic Qualifying Tournament for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

However, they suffered an early exit in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia, missing the semifinals after winning the bronze medal in the previous edition.

Currently, the Philippines will be spending the next couple of weeks Down Under for an intensive training camp to determine the 23-woman roster for the World Cup.