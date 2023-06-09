^

Filipinas ready for tough grind amid looming World Cup stint

Olmin Leyba - Philstar.com
June 9, 2023 | 2:51pm
The Philippine women's national football team
MANILA, Philippines – The Filipinas are looking forward to what coach Alen Stajcic described as the “hardest four weeks of their lives” as they enter the homestretch of their buildup for the FIFA Women’s World Cup (WWC).

The Pinay booters are set to open camp in Sydney Saturday for a month-long session and prospective test matches before heading to their designated WWC “Base Camp” in Auckland by July 10 for more training and friendlies.

The history-making side makes its debut on July 21 against Switzerland in Dunedin then faces host New Zealand on the 25th in Wellington before dueling with Norway on the 30th in Auckland.

“Feels like it was yesterday when we qualified for the World Cup and to have it literally a few weeks from now gives us a very exciting feeling. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience and we’re there to really make the most of every opportunity we get,” goalkeeper Inna Palacios said during Thursday’s send-off dinner hosted by the embassies of New Zealand and Australia in Makati for the team.

Palacios and co-captain Hali Long joined New Zealand Chargé d’Affaires Tim Given and Australian Counsellor and Acting Deputy Head of Mission Thanh Le and other guests led by Philippine Football Federation president Nonong Araneta and general-secretary Ed Gastanes in the event held on the eve of the side’s departure to the “hardest ever” camp.

“We expect nothing less because we know how much work we need to do to be able to perform at the level that we want,” said Palacios.

“We’re going to have to dig deep and find something within us that we’ve never had to reach before to accomplish something we’ve never done before. We’re excited to see how far we can push ourselves in training because we know it’s going to translate on the field,” said Long.

According to team official Belay Fernando-Dela Cruz, around 25 to 29 pool members will be in the camp with the club players from overseas following suit during the July 10 to 18 Fifa international window.

In a mix of Tagalog and English, Given lauded the WWC-bound Filipinas.

“Success is the final point of hours of hard work, dedication, perseverance, and making it to the World Cup is an awesome achievement! It is a testament to the Filipino spirit, unity, and sportsmanship. Proud kaming lahat sa inyo at may kumpyansa kami na bibigyan nyo ng matinding laban ang New Zealand Football Ferns,” he said.

“The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 is more than just a sporting event. It is a platform for us to connect with each other, matuto mula sa isa't isa, and inspire each other to continue ‘Going Beyond.’ New Zealand is known for its rich culture, breathtaking landscapes, and passionate sports fans. Filipinas, I’m sure that you’ll take this opportunity to immerse yourselves in our Kiwi traditions and build bridges of friendship that will last a lifetime.”

For his part, Le said: "Like Filipinos, Australians love sport. We value inclusiveness, teamwork, and a fair go in sport. We need more successes for women in sports and we celebrate the success of the Filipinas as they take a huge step in next month’s competition at the FIFA Women’s World Cup. This achievement will serve as an inspiration for many young athletes. We look forward to an exciting competition and hope to see the Filipinas play in Australia (for the knockout stage).”

