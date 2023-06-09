^

Sports

Filipinas struggling with government aid as World Cup nears

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 9, 2023 | 9:43am
Filipinas struggling with government aid as World Cup nears
Filipinas' Inna Palacios (left) and Hali Long were in attendance at yesterday's send-off for the team at the New Zealand embassy in Makati.
Philstar.com / Luisa Morales

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women’s national football team will figure in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand in a month’s time, marking the first time a Philippine squad will compete in the big stage for both men’s and women’s.

But with preparations already in high gear, the Filipinas have hit a snag in asking financial support from the national government.

As they are set to fly to Australia this month for a weeks-long training camp before moving to New Zealand for the group stage of the World Cup, Philippine Football Federation (PFF) president Mariano “Nonong” Araneta bared that they have yet to receive help in their World Cup bid.

“I think, you know, the support is there [from FIFA and AFC]. But still, you know, we want some support from the government, actually,” Araneta told the media during the New Zealand Embassy’s pre-departure dinner for the Filipinas Thursday evening. 

“Because up to now, well, even in our preparation, we haven’t been getting the support that we need so hopefully, we’ll get it soon,” he added.

Araneta is currently a member of the FIFA council, and the international federation has been extending help to the Philippines in their preparation, as well as the Asian Football Confederation. Filipinas patron Jefferson Cheng has also continuously provided support for the team.

Still, Araneta continues to hope for more budget from the government through the Philippine Sports Commission.

“To prepare for the Women’s World Cup, it’s no joke the budget for preparations is about three million dollars, so, I hope the Philippine government and the PSC can give us something for that also,” Araneta said.

The PFF chief also juxtaposed the Filipinas’ build up to Gilas Pilipinas, who are also competing in their own World Cup later this year, where the Philippines is set to be one of the co-hosts.

As the basketball program received financial support from the government, Araneta can only hope they’ll be extended the same courtesy. 

“Because as we know, they’ve given money to basketball as hosts but we have already qualified for the world cup. So I hope that they’ll give enough to sustain the preparation,” he said.

Per Araneta, they have already reached out to the PSC through Chairman Richard Bachmann but have yet to receive a definite reply.

“Well, so far, I mean, we still haven’t gotten any concrete answer from them but we have already submitted our budget, our request… We’re trying to get P30 million.”

The Filipinas will begin their World Cup bid on July 21 against Switzerland. They then face co-hosts New Zealand on July 25 before wrapping up their group stage games against Norway on July 30.

FIFA

FILIPINAS

FOOTBALL

NONONG ARANETA

PFF

WORLD CUP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Knights, Archers score opening blow

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Wangs Basketball @27 Strikers-Letran and EcoOil-La Salle hacked out contrasting wins in drawing first blood in the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup semifinals yesterday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig...
Sports
fbtw

NBA champion coach due

By Bill Velasco | 11 hours ago
Three-time NBA champion and current Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy, considered the best player development coach in the league, is coming to the Philippines.
Sports
fbtw
Maroons wallop Warriors; Eagles rout Faith 5

Maroons wallop Warriors; Eagles rout Faith 5

11 hours ago
The University of the Philippines clinched the second seed out of Group II in the 2023 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup after dominating...
Sports
fbtw
Jokic-Murray supremacy powers Nuggets to Game 3 win vs Heat

Jokic-Murray supremacy powers Nuggets to Game 3 win vs Heat

1 day ago
The Denver Nuggets drew historic triple-double performances from Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray as they trounced the Miami...
Sports
fbtw
Weiss tasked to re-energize Azkals

Weiss tasked to re-energize Azkals

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Comebacking German coach Michael Weiss has been tasked to re-energize the Philippine Azkals program and chart its course towards...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272642
            [Title] => MPBL: Rizal escapes Paranaque, Pasig shocks Bacoor
            [Summary] => Rizal XentroMall survived a fiery rally by Paranaque to prevail, 80-79.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-09 10:40:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/09/michael-are-rizal-mpbl_2023-06-09_10-40-10773_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272636
            [Title] => McIlroy happy to get back to golf amid uncertainty of PGA-LIV ceasefire
            [Summary] => Rory McIlroy admitted it was a relief to get back to playing golf amid the tension and uncertainty sparked by the US PGA Tour's bombshell deal to team up with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-09 10:02:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/09/rory-mcilroy-golf_2023-06-09_10-02-48260_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272635
            [Title] => Heat's Butler, Lowry excited to have Messi in Miami
            [Summary] => Lionel Messi saying he will soon play for Inter Miami of Major League Soccer is exciting news for Miami Heat players, already thrilling Florida sports fans in the NBA Finals.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-09 09:52:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/09/lionel-messi_2023-06-09_09-52-18728_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272631
            [Title] => Heat seek way to stop Denver's dynamic duo Jokic and Murray
            [Summary] => Versatile big man Nikola Jokic and sharpshooter Jamal Murray have combined to lift the Denver Nuggets two wins from an NBA title, adding to the pressure upon the Miami Heat.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-09 09:20:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/09/jokic-miami-denver-nba-finals_2023-06-09_09-21-05228_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272459
            [Title] => Singson claims 2nd LPGT crown
            [Summary] => Mafy Singson closed out with a steady 71 that proved too much for her rivals to overcome as she bested Daniella Uy by three while also thwarting fellow amateur Lois Kaye Go’s late rally to secure the ICTSI Valley Golf Challenge crown here yesterday.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-09 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/08/1_2023-06-08_21-20-05480_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
MPBL: Rizal escapes Paranaque, Pasig shocks Bacoor

MPBL: Rizal escapes Paranaque, Pasig shocks Bacoor

25 minutes ago
Rizal XentroMall survived a fiery rally by Paranaque to prevail, 80-79.
Sports
fbtw
McIlroy happy to get back to golf amid uncertainty of PGA-LIV ceasefire

McIlroy happy to get back to golf amid uncertainty of PGA-LIV ceasefire

1 hour ago
Rory McIlroy admitted it was a relief to get back to playing golf amid the tension and uncertainty sparked by the US PGA Tour's...
Sports
fbtw
Heat's Butler, Lowry excited to have Messi in Miami

Heat's Butler, Lowry excited to have Messi in Miami

1 hour ago
Lionel Messi saying he will soon play for Inter Miami of Major League Soccer is exciting news for Miami Heat players, already...
Sports
fbtw
Heat seek way to stop Denver's dynamic duo Jokic and Murray

Heat seek way to stop Denver's dynamic duo Jokic and Murray

1 hour ago
Versatile big man Nikola Jokic and sharpshooter Jamal Murray have combined to lift the Denver Nuggets two wins from an NBA...
Sports
fbtw
Singson claims 2nd LPGT crown

Singson claims 2nd LPGT crown

11 hours ago
Mafy Singson closed out with a steady 71 that proved too much for her rivals to overcome as she bested Daniella Uy by three...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with