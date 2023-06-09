Filipinas struggling with government aid as World Cup nears

Filipinas' Inna Palacios (left) and Hali Long were in attendance at yesterday's send-off for the team at the New Zealand embassy in Makati.

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women’s national football team will figure in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand in a month’s time, marking the first time a Philippine squad will compete in the big stage for both men’s and women’s.

But with preparations already in high gear, the Filipinas have hit a snag in asking financial support from the national government.

As they are set to fly to Australia this month for a weeks-long training camp before moving to New Zealand for the group stage of the World Cup, Philippine Football Federation (PFF) president Mariano “Nonong” Araneta bared that they have yet to receive help in their World Cup bid.

“I think, you know, the support is there [from FIFA and AFC]. But still, you know, we want some support from the government, actually,” Araneta told the media during the New Zealand Embassy’s pre-departure dinner for the Filipinas Thursday evening.

“Because up to now, well, even in our preparation, we haven’t been getting the support that we need so hopefully, we’ll get it soon,” he added.

Araneta is currently a member of the FIFA council, and the international federation has been extending help to the Philippines in their preparation, as well as the Asian Football Confederation. Filipinas patron Jefferson Cheng has also continuously provided support for the team.

Still, Araneta continues to hope for more budget from the government through the Philippine Sports Commission.

“To prepare for the Women’s World Cup, it’s no joke the budget for preparations is about three million dollars, so, I hope the Philippine government and the PSC can give us something for that also,” Araneta said.

The PFF chief also juxtaposed the Filipinas’ build up to Gilas Pilipinas, who are also competing in their own World Cup later this year, where the Philippines is set to be one of the co-hosts.

As the basketball program received financial support from the government, Araneta can only hope they’ll be extended the same courtesy.

“Because as we know, they’ve given money to basketball as hosts but we have already qualified for the world cup. So I hope that they’ll give enough to sustain the preparation,” he said.

Per Araneta, they have already reached out to the PSC through Chairman Richard Bachmann but have yet to receive a definite reply.

“Well, so far, I mean, we still haven’t gotten any concrete answer from them but we have already submitted our budget, our request… We’re trying to get P30 million.”

The Filipinas will begin their World Cup bid on July 21 against Switzerland. They then face co-hosts New Zealand on July 25 before wrapping up their group stage games against Norway on July 30.