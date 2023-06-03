Vermosa Green Run reaffirms commitment to environment, adds 1K 'dog run'

Those interested to join The Green Run may register at Toby’s or Runnr stores or go to ayalaland.myruntime.com to register.

MANILA, Philippines – Due to insistent public demand, Vermosa Estate’s fun and healthy Green Run will be back on June 25, packing more treats and surprises for both serious and casual runners. This year’s theme is “We’re Back And Greener Than Ever”.

The Run celebrates the green outdoors and promotes healthy and active living. It’s even more fun this year because dog lovers can run with their four-legged, fur babies in a 1-KM Dog Run. Both pets and their owners will have a great way to bond, get fit and have a meaningful experience together.

Alongside the Dog Run, Vermosa Green Run 2023 has four other running events for runners of different fitness levels. Serious athletes, athletes in training, weekend athletes, fun runners, fitness enthusiasts, family and friends can choose which one among the 21K, 10K, 5K, 3K or the 1K Dog Run they would like to conquer at Vermosa. Celebrity runners, dog owners and athletes are expected to take part in this year’s Green Run.

After a successful first staging in 2022, Green Run 2023 is organized by Pinoy Fitness, a running, fitness and multisport event organizer. Proceeds of the Run will go to Haribon Foundation’s Adopt-a-Seedling Program, to build a greener tomorrow. Runners and guests can also help to protect the environment by recycling their plastic bottles at the Sun Life ReCycle PH machine on-site. Every bottle donated can earn participants points which can be exchanged for prizes.

Green Run’s exclusive non-life insurance partner, FPG Insurance, will also provide all race participants with a 1-month Personal Accident (PA) insurance coverage, ensuring their safety and peace of mind throughout the event.

“One of the major enticements to run The Green Run is the breathtaking scenery and the abundant foliage throughout the 750-hectare property. Running in a green, wide open environment is extra motivating and beneficial to physical and mental health,” says Monch Henares, award-winning journalist and motoring/travel blogger.

“Open spaces, wide pedestrian walkways, bicycle and jogging lanes that wind through Vernosa make the running both memorable and inspiring,” says Arabelle Jimenez, lifestyle blogger, travel writer and swimming coach who regularly runs in Vermosa for fitness and fun.

Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub General Manager Lani Tan, a sports and fitness enthusiast herself, said holding The Green Run yearly is part of Vermosa’s long-term plan because the Estates actively promotes sports and an active, healthy lifestyle.

"Our Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub, a state-of-the-art professionally managed sports facility that has a FINA-standard Olympic size pool, a warm-up pool, an IAAF-standard 400m track oval, a football pitch, athletes’ lounge and a Sante Fitness Lab, all speak about our commitment to fitness, health and overall wellness as well as the development of Philippine sports,” Tan said.



Vermosa Project Development Manager Moses John Aragones, says “Last year, we encouraged people to re-enjoy the outdoors after years of being cooped up at home due to the pandemic. This year, we want to build on that newfound appreciation by inviting people to develop a habit for fitness and wellness. Physical activities like running really boost our immune system by providing more refreshing experiences that reduce stress. The abundance of wide-open spaces and state-of-the-art sports facilities at the Sports Hub, make The Green Run a once-a-year activity to look forward to as a mental and physical health booster.”



Milo Philippines, SunLife, JGO Mart, Doggo Flask, Seda Hotel, Nuvali, Merrell, Fitbar, Runnr, Toby’s, Pocari Sweat, Alaxan and Immunotab Multivitamins also support The Green Run this year.

