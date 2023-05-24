^

Kai Sotto re-signs with Japan B. League team but continues chase for NBA dream

May 24, 2023 | 11:23am
Kai Sotto
Instagram / Kai Sotto

MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto has re-signed with the Hiroshima Dragonflies in the Japan B. League, a deal he can opt out of in case the NBA comes calling.

“I am so grateful to the club for giving me this opportunity, and I am happy to have the chance to play in Japan next season,” Sotto said in a statement Wednesday.

“To all the Dragonflies fans, I know there may be some irregularities next season, but I will do my best in the given environment so that I can give you good news. See you soon!” he added.

The 7-foot-2 Sotto signed the extension with Hiroshima amid his upcoming stint in the NBA Summer League.

He stressed that making it to the NBA remains his ultimate goal.

“The NBA is my biggest dream, so I will continue to work hard and challenge myself in summer league in the United States this summer,” he continued.

The Dragonflies have no problem letting go of Sotto in case he gets signed by an NBA team while still being under contract with Hishoshima.

“Kai has an option to sign with an NBA team, so if he signs with an NBA team this summer, there is a possibility that his contract with Hiroshima will be canceled,” Hiroshima general manager Shuji said. 

In his first season with Hiroshima, Sotto put up averages of 9.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.4 assists, helping the Dragonflies to a 41-18 record.

The team made the quarterfinals, where they lost to the Chiba Jets.

