^

Sports

Filipinas beat Vietnam but fall short of SEA Games semis

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 9, 2023 | 7:29pm
Filipinas beat Vietnam but fall short of SEA Games semis
Sarina Bolden in action for the Filipinas.
PFF / PWNT media

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women’s national football team were unable to make it to the semifinals of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games even with a 2-1 victory over defending champion Vietnam at the Smart RSN Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Tuesday.

A game-winning goal by skipper Hali Long at the 83rd minute was not enough as Myanmar took the other semis spot by virtue of a superior goal difference with their 5-1 win over Malaysia in the other match at Army Stadium.

The Philippines needed three more goals to overtake Myanmar in goal difference to finish in the Top 2 of Group A.

Sarina Bolden put the Philippines ahead early, 1-0, when she converted on the penalty kick at the 12th minute.

Isabella Flanigan was fouled by the Vietnamese goalkeeper inside the box to draw the penalty.

But Thi Bich Thuy Nguyen equalized for Vietnam before the halftime break to stall the Filipinas’ bid for the medal rounds.

It didn’t help that the Burmese had been battering Malaysia in their matchup.

By the time Long scored her header to give the Filipinas back the lead, it was already too tall a task to catch up with Myanmar.

Last year’s bronze medalists thus exit the group stage for the first time since 2013.

The Filipinas will now shift their focus to preparations for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in July.

32ND SEA GAMES

FILIPINAS

FOOTBALL

SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Pacquiao vows to shoulder expenses of boxer in coma

Pacquiao vows to shoulder expenses of boxer in coma

2 days ago
The medical needs of Kenneth Egano, the Sarangani bantamweight who slipped into a coma after winning his eight-round fight...
Sports
fbtw
abtest
Yulo retains SEA Games all-around gymnastics crown

Yulo retains SEA Games all-around gymnastics crown

23 hours ago
Carlos Yulo handily kept his individual all-around title and anchored the national men’s gymnastics squad to another...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas opens redemption campaign vs Malaysia

Gilas opens redemption campaign vs Malaysia

By Olmin Leyba | 21 hours ago
Under heavy threat from a beefed-up opposition and adverse conditions, Gilas Pilipinas gets the ball rolling for its Gold...
Sports
fbtw
Smart, Dark League Studios partner to advance Philippine esports

Smart, Dark League Studios partner to advance Philippine esports

By John Bryan Ulanday | 6 hours ago
Two of the country’s prime esports advocates teamed up in a historic alliance to further develop, promote and catapult...
Sports
fbtw
Sterling takes decision win over Cejudo in UFC 288

Sterling takes decision win over Cejudo in UFC 288

By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
Aljamain Sterling landed 186 strikes to Henry Cejudo’s 143.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippine bets fall by 7 shots in SEA Games men's, women's golf

Philippine bets fall by 7 shots in SEA Games men's, women's golf

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Though Enrique Dimayuga bounced back strong from an opening 73 with a near-impeccable 68 in hot conditions, the new national...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas bludgeons Malaysia to start 'gold-or-bust' SEA Games mission

Gilas bludgeons Malaysia to start 'gold-or-bust' SEA Games mission

By Dino Maragay | 5 hours ago
The Gilas Pilipinas men's team met little resistance from an overmatched Malaysia squad, waltzing to a 94-49 victory to strongly...
Sports
fbtw
Constantino fumbles, loses solo lead at start of ICTSI Luisita Championship

Constantino fumbles, loses solo lead at start of ICTSI Luisita Championship

6 hours ago
Harmie Constantino stumbled at the finish, yielding two strokes on No. 18 on a three-putt miscue and ending up with a 71
Sports
fbtw
Gialon leads, Bibat falters in ICTSI Luisita opener

Gialon leads, Bibat falters in ICTSI Luisita opener

6 hours ago
Zanieboy Gialon and Michael Bibat duked it out in an early clash of will in furnace-like conditions in separate flights before...
Sports
fbtw
Magic sub Walker stars as Lakers bury Warriors in 3-1 hole

Magic sub Walker stars as Lakers bury Warriors in 3-1 hole

7 hours ago
Unheralded bench player Lonnie Walker led a fourth-quarter rally as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with