Sumabong, Quibido dispute GAB super flyweight belt in Pacquiao's 'Blow by Blow'

Philstar.com
May 5, 2023 | 4:21pm
Sumabong, Quibido dispute GAB super flyweight belt in Pacquiao's 'Blow by Blow'
Danrick Sumabong (left) and Denmark Quibido are ready to rumble as Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow-By-Blow returns Saturday at the Imus Sports Center in Cavite.
Wendell Alinea

MANILA, Philippines – There’s simply no stopping eight-division legend Manny Pacquiao from discovering the country’s next boxing hero as Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow by Blow takes the spotlight anew Saturday with the staging of the vacant Games and Amusements Board super-flyweight title fight at the Imus Sports Center in Cavite.

“As I have promised, the search continues,” Pacquiao said on the eve of the showdown between Danrick Sumabong and Denmark Quibido.

Sumabong represents Black Snake Boxing Stable of Tabilaran, Bohol, while Quibido carries the flag of ATA Boxing Stable of Tayug, Pangasinan.

The two main event fighters are evenly matched.

Sumabong packs a 12-2-1 win-loss-draw record with nine knockouts, while Quibido parades a 12-1-1 card with seven knockouts.

There will be 12 fights on tap with boxers from across the country participating in the slugfest, with the first bout happening at 3 p.m.

Save for the title fight set for 12 rounds, there will only be one 10-rounder — starring RV Deniega of SanMan Boxing of General Santos City and Justine Darap of Calbayog Boxing Academy in Samar — on tap with the rest of the matches set for eight, six and four rounds.

Cignal One-Sports airs the fights every Sunday at 8:30 p.m. with San Miguel Pale Pilsen as main backer of the country’s regular boxing program on television.

“If you look at the fight program, you would see that most of the fights are scheduled for eight, six and four rounds. That is precisely the reason why we revived Blow By Blow —to look for new talent,” Pacquiao, who was Blow-By-Blow’s main star in the 1990s.

"Likewise, the fighters we sign up come from across the nation and that's one way of discovering someone who could someday become a big star," added Pacquiao.

