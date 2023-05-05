^

Sports

Fil-foreign studs reinforce Red Warriors

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 5, 2023 | 2:08pm
Fil-foreign studs reinforce Red Warriors
From left: UE assistant coach LA Revilla, Hunter Cruz-Dumont, head coach Jack Santiago and Jack Cruz-Dumont.
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines – The UE Red Warriors are keeping up with the top guns in the offseason recruitment wars in the UAAP, securing the commitments of four Filipino-foreign talents on Friday.

Head coach Jack Santiago added Fil-Canadians Devin Fikes, brothers Hunder and Jack Cruz-Dumont, and Fil-Am Ethan Galang to backstop the Red Warriors program.

In UAAP Season 85, the UE men's basketball team looked revitalized as they competed for the Final Four under the leadership of Fil-Ams Luis Villegas, and CJ Payawal.

With the one-and-done players both out of Recto, Santiago hopes that his new acquisitions will have the same impact.

"We're elated to add these young players to what we're building here in UE. After our promising campaign last season, we have high hopes moving forward and we believe that these four can only boost our chances in competing against our peers in the UAAP," said Santiago.

Fikes recently impressed in the 2023 Smart-NBTC National Finals, where he helped Toronto to Division 1 and fell just short of the semifinals.

The 19-year-old also competed in the NBTC All-Star Game.

In the national tournament, he averaged 12.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.3 blocks in 28 minutes.

Fikes can play for UE already in UAAP Season 86 and will have his full five playing years.

The Cruz-Dumont brothers, meanwhile, are the sons of the late Jack Dumont, who played for the Pasig Pirates in the defunct MBA and are now based in Vancouver, Canada.

Jack, 22, is 6-foot-2 and averaged 5.6 points on 31-percent shooting from deep, to go with 4.3 assists and 3.5 boards in 26.1 minutes for University of British Columbia this past season.
The 20-year-old Hunter, for his part, stands at 6-foot-5 and netted 2.9 points on 38% shooting from beyond the arc in 7.7 minutes of play with Simon Fraser.

Jack has two playing years and can play immediately in Season 86, while Hunter has four years of eligibility but will have to redshirt before being able to play by Season 87.

The other recruit, 22-year-old Galang, is a 6-foot-2 shooter from Chino Hills, California. He averaged seven points, 2.5 boards, 2.3 steals, and 1.3 dimes for the Life Pacific University.

Like Jack, Galang has two playing years for the Red Warriors beginning in Season 86.

The arrival of the quartet is a big shot in the arm for the Red Warriors, who also welcomed American reinforcement Delvion Jackson, a 6-foot-8 center who will play his lone year in this coming campaign.

UE is looking to stay competitive even after the graduation of Villegas, Payawal and Nikko Paranada, as well as the departures of Harvey Pagsanjan and Gani Stevens.

It will still have holdovers like Kyle Paranada and upstart playmaker Noy Remogat.

The Red Warriors will begin their buildup for the collegiate season in the upcoming 2023 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup.

BASKETBALL

JACK SANTIAGO

RED WARRIORS

UAAP

UE WARRIORS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Pacquiao loses case vs Paradigm, ordered to pay $5.1M

Pacquiao loses case vs Paradigm, ordered to pay $5.1M

By Dino Maragay | 2 days ago
Manny Pacquiao has been ordered by a US jury to pay $5.1 million (approximately P282 million) to Paradigm Sports Management...
Sports
fbtw
abtest
Chot set to reveal Gilas 12

Chot set to reveal Gilas 12

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
Gilas left training camp at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba yesterday, will take the day off to be with family today...
Sports
fbtw
Case not over for Manny

Case not over for Manny

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
A California jury has ruled against Manny Pacquiao in a civil lawsuit filed by Paradigm Sports Management for breach of contract...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines pays tribute to women in opener

Philippines pays tribute to women in opener

14 hours ago
The country pays tribute to women in sports when a female athlete-dominated Team Philippines marches during the parade of...
Sports
fbtw

16 high school teams clash in Girls Volley tilt

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Sixteen of the best high school teams in the country take centerstage as Shakey’s launches the Girls Volleyball Invitational League Sunday at the San Andres Sports Complex in Malate, Manila.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LPA sa Palawan posible maging bagyo sa weekend, tatawaging 'Betty' kung sakali

LPA sa Palawan posible maging bagyo sa weekend, tatawaging 'Betty' kung sakali

By James Relativo | 2 hours ago
Posibleng maging ganap na bagyo sa loob ng dalawang araw ang low pressure area na namataan sa probinsya ng Palawan oras na...
Sports
fbtw
'Ramdam niyo ba?': Inflation rate bumulusok pababa sa 6.6% dahil sa pagkain

'Ramdam niyo ba?': Inflation rate bumulusok pababa sa 6.6% dahil sa pagkain

By James Relativo | 4 hours ago
Malaking pagbagal ang naitala sa pag-akyat ng presyo ng mga bilihin sa buong Pilipinas nitong Abril sa 6.6%, ayon sa pinakabagong...
Sports
fbtw
DTI: Suspensiyon ng taripa sa EVs maaaring makamit sa 9 na buwan

DTI: Suspensiyon ng taripa sa EVs maaaring makamit sa 9 na buwan

14 hours ago
Ipinaalala ng DTI na maaaring maipasa ang mga rekomendasyon ukol sa suspensiyon ng taripa para sa electric vehicles (EVs)...
Sports
fbtw
Junior officers ng PNP, sunod na sisilipin sa iligal na droga

Junior officers ng PNP, sunod na sisilipin sa iligal na droga

By Doris Franche-Borja | 14 hours ago
Matapos ang pagsala sa 3rd level officers ng Philippine National Police, sunod na tutukuyin ng PNP ang mga junior officers...
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;Wag mag-panic sa tumataas na COVID-19 cases - DOH

‘Wag mag-panic sa tumataas na COVID-19 cases - DOH

By Danilo Garcia | 14 hours ago
Nanawagan sa publiko ang Department of Health na hindi dapat mag-panic kasunod ng tumataas na mga bagong kaso ng COVID-1...
Sports
fbtw
42% pabor sa optional ROTC - SWS

42% pabor sa optional ROTC - SWS

By Mer Layson | 14 hours ago
Sang-ayon ang mas maraming Pinoy na gawing opsiyonal ang Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program para sa mga senior...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with