^

Sports

Scola bares advise for Gilas Pilipinas ahead of World Cup bid

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 30, 2023 | 1:54pm
Scola bares advise for Gilas Pilipinas ahead of World Cup bid
Argentine former basketball player and FIBA World Cup 2023 Ambassador Luis Scola holds a result paper bearing the name of Philippines during the FIBA Basketball World Cup official draw at Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on April 29, 2023.
JAM STA ROSA / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Argentina basketball legend Luis Scola had much to say to Gilas Pilipinas about what it takes to compete in basketball's biggest stage, as the Nationals prepare for the 2023 FIBA World Cup co-hosted by the country in August.

Scola was present at the draw on Saturday that saw the Philippines grouped with Italy, Angola, and the Dominican Republic for the group phase as they attempt to make a deep run in front of the home crowd.

The 43-year-old had competed in five World Cups before hanging his jersey in 2019 where he helped Argentina reach the final but ultimately fell short of the title against Spain.

Now as he serves a global ambassador, Scola passed down his learnings to Gilas.

"Be prepared. You gotta be prepared, really, really prepared. it's a tough competition, everything happens in a month. So, you gotta be in really good shape." Scola said prior to Saturday's draw at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

"Sometimes, people underestimate that... A lot of players, they get in shape while playing, but when you have a league that is 10 months, that's okay, you can do that, because a game will prepare you for the next game and halfway through the year, you're gonna be in really good shape. [But] now, when you're in the World Cup, you gotta be in shape from Day 1, and that's not always that easy." he added.

The two-time FIBA World Cup silver medalist knows just how gut wrenching the tournament can be, with multiple games played in a short period of time.

Now as the rest of the basketball world makes way for preparations for the FIBA World Cup, Scola advises players to make the most out of it.

"Just pay extra attention on the preparation in getting to the first game, being in maximum condition. Because really, you don't have tomorrow... [If] your team loses, and that's the end of it, so, that's the first thing." 

With the physical aspect of it aside, Scola also told Gilas Pilipinas to believe in themselves.

As one of the witnesses to Argentina's rise in men's basketball, Scola said that the Filipinos will only need to have confidence in themselves that they can achieve something.

While, of course, preparation and talent will be a prerequisite as well, the mental aspect of the game is also something to pay attention to.

"For the Philippines team in particular, you just got to go for it. You know, teams that don't have such a big history, like other powerhouses, just gotta believe in it. If you don't believe in it, you're not gonna do it." said Scola. 

"You need to really think you can do it. You can beat those games, you can pass around, you can win the qualifying game, whatever that is. Just really need to believe it. Anybody can win today. If you are prepared enough and if you believe in it enough," he continued. "If you really believe in something and you don't make it, that's okay. But if you don't believe in something, there's 0% chances that it will happen. When you got the conviction, at least you have the opportunity."

Scola's Argentina will not be seeing action in the World Cup as they failed to qualify, even after their silver medal finish in 2019. But the Argentine will be back in Manila for the final phase of the tournament to enjoy the games as a fan and ambassador.

Gilas Pilipinas begins their World Cup bid on August 25 as they face the Dominican Republic at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

BASKETBALL

FIBA WORLD CUP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas draws old foes

Gilas draws old foes

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Old conquerors stand in the way of Gilas Pilipinas and its objective of advancing to the next round of the 2023 FIBA Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Gabe, Scola reunite at Tenement

Gabe, Scola reunite at Tenement

By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
It was at the 2014 FIBA World Cup in Seville, Spain, where Gabe Norwood posterized Luis Scola with a transition dunk during...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas World Cup group 'could've been better', says Chot

Gilas World Cup group 'could've been better', says Chot

By Luisa Morales | 16 hours ago
The Philippines was grouped with familiar foes in Group A: Angola, the Dominican Republic and Italy in the group stages — teams...
Sports
fbtw
'90s PBA player Rodulfo Enterina Jr. dies in Cebu City motorcycle crash

'90s PBA player Rodulfo Enterina Jr. dies in Cebu City motorcycle crash

23 hours ago
Former professional basketball player Rodulfo Enterin Jr. died this Saturday after being involved in a tragic vehicular incident...
Sports
fbtw
Azkals off on shaky footing

Azkals off on shaky footing

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
The Azkals Under-22 team failed to start Team Philippines’ bid in the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia on the right...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Drop that &lsquo;mura lang&rsquo; mentality: Heart Evangelista says don&rsquo;t buy something just because you can afford it

Drop that ‘mura lang’ mentality: Heart Evangelista says don’t buy something just because you can afford it

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | April 11, 2023 - 11:53am
“Shopping is not just about buying. It’s really about feeling good and taking care of yourself.”
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;Untrue&rsquo;: SHEIN denies alleged sweatshops, explains how prices kept low
Exclusive

‘Untrue’: SHEIN denies alleged sweatshops, explains how prices kept low

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | April 5, 2023 - 11:42am
If not through supposed sweatshops, how is SHEIN able to keep its costs down amid global inflation?
Sports
fbtw
Not shopping, spending: Heart Evangelista clarifies reason for rift with Chiz Escudero
Exclusive

Not shopping, spending: Heart Evangelista clarifies reason for rift with Chiz Escudero

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | March 29, 2023 - 4:10pm
“No, definitely,” the actress and artist dispelled rumors that she and Chiz broke up because he can no longer...
Sports
fbtw
#PhilstarPicks: Essentials that speak the 'art of doing nothing'

#PhilstarPicks: Essentials that speak the 'art of doing nothing'

By May Dedicatoria | March 20, 2023 - 6:00pm
This month and beyond, add a few more minutes to your me-time and explore a new passion or hobby. Liberate and love yourself...
Sports
fbtw
Nike, Adidas, H&M, Mango, etc. to go on sale up to 90% off on Zalora

Nike, Adidas, H&M, Mango, etc. to go on sale up to 90% off on Zalora

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | March 17, 2023 - 6:16pm
To celebrate its 11th birthday, lifestyle e-commerce site Zalora is offering up to 90% off and other deals for big brands...
Sports
fbtw
Panagbenga Festival over? Time to shop for Baguio's famous pasalubongs

Panagbenga Festival over? Time to shop for Baguio's famous pasalubongs

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | March 4, 2023 - 4:12pm
It may be time for you to start shopping for Baguio’s famous pasalubongs now. Most of these pasalubongs can be found...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with