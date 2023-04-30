Scola bares advise for Gilas Pilipinas ahead of World Cup bid

Argentine former basketball player and FIBA World Cup 2023 Ambassador Luis Scola holds a result paper bearing the name of Philippines during the FIBA Basketball World Cup official draw at Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on April 29, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Argentina basketball legend Luis Scola had much to say to Gilas Pilipinas about what it takes to compete in basketball's biggest stage, as the Nationals prepare for the 2023 FIBA World Cup co-hosted by the country in August.

Scola was present at the draw on Saturday that saw the Philippines grouped with Italy, Angola, and the Dominican Republic for the group phase as they attempt to make a deep run in front of the home crowd.

The 43-year-old had competed in five World Cups before hanging his jersey in 2019 where he helped Argentina reach the final but ultimately fell short of the title against Spain.

Now as he serves a global ambassador, Scola passed down his learnings to Gilas.

WATCH: Luis Scola gives his advise to Gilas Pilipinas as they compete in the World Cup



The two-time FIBA World Cup silver medalist underscored preparation and belief in yourself to have a good bid | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews #FIBAWC2023 pic.twitter.com/BnfAOg8wEO — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) April 29, 2023

"Be prepared. You gotta be prepared, really, really prepared. it's a tough competition, everything happens in a month. So, you gotta be in really good shape." Scola said prior to Saturday's draw at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

"Sometimes, people underestimate that... A lot of players, they get in shape while playing, but when you have a league that is 10 months, that's okay, you can do that, because a game will prepare you for the next game and halfway through the year, you're gonna be in really good shape. [But] now, when you're in the World Cup, you gotta be in shape from Day 1, and that's not always that easy." he added.

The two-time FIBA World Cup silver medalist knows just how gut wrenching the tournament can be, with multiple games played in a short period of time.

Now as the rest of the basketball world makes way for preparations for the FIBA World Cup, Scola advises players to make the most out of it.

"Just pay extra attention on the preparation in getting to the first game, being in maximum condition. Because really, you don't have tomorrow... [If] your team loses, and that's the end of it, so, that's the first thing."

With the physical aspect of it aside, Scola also told Gilas Pilipinas to believe in themselves.

As one of the witnesses to Argentina's rise in men's basketball, Scola said that the Filipinos will only need to have confidence in themselves that they can achieve something.

While, of course, preparation and talent will be a prerequisite as well, the mental aspect of the game is also something to pay attention to.

"For the Philippines team in particular, you just got to go for it. You know, teams that don't have such a big history, like other powerhouses, just gotta believe in it. If you don't believe in it, you're not gonna do it." said Scola.

"You need to really think you can do it. You can beat those games, you can pass around, you can win the qualifying game, whatever that is. Just really need to believe it. Anybody can win today. If you are prepared enough and if you believe in it enough," he continued. "If you really believe in something and you don't make it, that's okay. But if you don't believe in something, there's 0% chances that it will happen. When you got the conviction, at least you have the opportunity."

Scola's Argentina will not be seeing action in the World Cup as they failed to qualify, even after their silver medal finish in 2019. But the Argentine will be back in Manila for the final phase of the tournament to enjoy the games as a fan and ambassador.

Gilas Pilipinas begins their World Cup bid on August 25 as they face the Dominican Republic at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.