Blu Girls facing tall odds

MANILA, Philippines — For the Philippine Blu Girls to have a chance to compete against the best of the best in the WBSC 18th Women’s Softball World Cup in Italy in July, they must be given proper training and exposure.

“Kailangan namin ng exposure,” said Philippine team captain Ann Antolihao during yesterday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the Philippine Sports Commission’s office in Malate, Manila.

The Blu Girls will be the lowest-ranked team in Group C, joining Asia Cup champion and world No. 2 Japan, No. 4 Canada, No. 8 Italy, No. 22 Venezuela and No. 28 New Zealand. Group A will be composed of Chinese Taipei, United States, Great Britain, Australia and Africa’s No. 2 team while Group B will feature China, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands and Africa’s No. 1 squad.