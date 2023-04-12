^

Sports

Blu Girls facing tall odds

The Philippine Star
April 12, 2023 | 12:00am
Blu Girls facing tall odds
The RP Blu Girls
Asia Softball

MANILA, Philippines — For the Philippine Blu Girls to have a chance to compete against the best of the best in the WBSC 18th Women’s Softball World Cup in Italy in July, they must be given proper training and exposure.

“Kailangan namin ng exposure,” said Philippine team captain Ann Antolihao during yesterday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the Philippine Sports Commission’s office in Malate, Manila.

The Blu Girls will be the lowest-ranked team in Group C, joining Asia Cup champion and world No. 2 Japan, No. 4 Canada, No. 8 Italy, No. 22 Venezuela and No. 28 New Zealand. Group A will be composed of Chinese Taipei, United States, Great Britain, Australia and Africa’s No. 2 team while Group B will feature China, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands and Africa’s No. 1 squad.

BLU GIRLS

WSBC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LA&rsquo;s advice to athletes

LA’s advice to athletes

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
“Never take anything for granted.” That was what Barangay Ginebra point guard LA Tenorio told his teammates in...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Blazers near historic 2nd straight NCAA volleyball sweep

Lady Blazers near historic 2nd straight NCAA volleyball sweep

By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
CSB devoured a helpless prey in LPU, 25-17, 25-19, 25-19, on Tuesday to move on the cusp of engraving on the NCAA volleyball’s...
Sports
fbtw
Hot-shooting Gin Kings wary of Tropang Giga fightback in Game 2

Hot-shooting Gin Kings wary of Tropang Giga fightback in Game 2

By Olmin Leyba | 8 hours ago
Ranged against a powerful and hungry challenger whose offensive might can’t be stifled for long, Barangay Ginebra isn’t...
Sports
fbtw
Tapalas to Inoue: You're next

Tapalas to Inoue: You're next

By Dino Maragay | 14 hours ago
Newly minted World Boxing Association and International Boxing Federation super bantamweight champion Marlon Tapales has called...
Sports
fbtw
TNT rues poor shooting

TNT rues poor shooting

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa tasked his misfiring troops to bring out the big guns for Game 2 if they want to pull even with Barangay...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Dumdumaya heads JGFP Cebu leg cast

1 hour ago
Philippine Team member Jaden Dumdumaya heads some 80 junior golfers who will see action in the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines Cebu-Visayas leg starting today at the Cebu Country Club.
Sports
fbtw

Lakers, Timberwolves duel for playoff berth

1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Lakers finished the regular season surfing a wave of momentum while the Minnesota Timberwolves are engulfed in a punch-driven drama that will leave them without center Rudy Gobert.
Sports
fbtw

Birthday wishes for a loved one

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 hour ago
This column is an exception as it won’t be about sports. But that only means it’s special.
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas breeze past Hong Kong to advance in Olympic qualifiers

Filipinas breeze past Hong Kong to advance in Olympic qualifiers

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Sarina Bolden scored a brace to help steer the Filipinas to the win, while Olivia McDaniel bagged a clean sheet in her first...
Sports
fbtw
Shaky putting stymies Superal's bid in Fundokin Ladies golf tilt

Shaky putting stymies Superal's bid in Fundokin Ladies golf tilt

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Princess Superal grappled with her balky putter all day and hobbled with a three-over 75 as she found herself below the projected...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with