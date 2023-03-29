Bismarck Lina leaves UP for San Beda

MANILA, Philippines – Bismarck Lina, who was part of the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons’ title-winning team of 2022, is moving from Diliman to Mendiola to join the San Beda Red Lions.

Lina, a former Batang Gilas player who won a gold medal during the 2016 Southeast Asia Basketball Association Under-16 tournament and was in the Mythical Five of the UAAP juniors Division in 2019 with the UST Tiger Cubs, made the move Wednesday night

According to the 6-foot-5 forward, “The idea of transferring was not an easy one.”

“To my coaches at UP led by Goldwin Monteverde, my teammates, and the school community, I want to thank you for the two wonderful and memorable years I spent wearing the maroon and white. I will never forget this experience. Hopefully, one day, I can play under my former coaches or play alongside my former teammates in leagues after college,” said Lina.



“I decided to move for my personal growth,” he added. “I had to think long and hard about this.”

Aside from San Beda, Lina considered two other schools — one in the UAAP and the other also in the NCAA.

Lina will rejoin a former UST teammate in San Beda — Jacob Cortez — and will help shore up a frontline that includes Alex Visser, Yukien Andrada and Alex Teruel.

“I am excited to also play for Coach Yuri Escueta, who was an assistant to some of the best coaches in Norman Black and Tab Baldwin. I look forward to learn from Coach Yuri and help San Beda win a championship.”

Lina is the first cousin of former UST star Kevin Ferrer.

He will sit out one year due to residency but will be eligible to play for three more years.