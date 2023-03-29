^

Sports

Bismarck Lina leaves UP for San Beda

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
March 29, 2023 | 8:12pm
Bismarck Lina leaves UP for San Beda
Bismark Lina was a member UP’s title-winning team of 2022.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – Bismarck Lina, who was part of the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons’ title-winning team of 2022, is moving from Diliman to Mendiola to join the San Beda Red Lions.

Lina, a former Batang Gilas player who won a gold medal during the 2016 Southeast Asia Basketball Association Under-16 tournament and was in the Mythical Five of the UAAP juniors Division in 2019 with the UST Tiger Cubs, made the move Wednesday night

According to the 6-foot-5 forward, “The idea of transferring was not an easy one.” 

“To my coaches at UP led by Goldwin Monteverde, my teammates, and the school community, I want to thank you for the two wonderful and memorable years I spent wearing the maroon and white. I will never forget this experience. Hopefully, one day, I can play under my former coaches or play alongside my former teammates in leagues after college,” said Lina.
 
“I decided to move for my personal growth,” he added. “I had to think long and hard about this.”

Aside from San Beda, Lina considered two other schools — one in the UAAP and the other also in the NCAA.

Lina will rejoin a former UST teammate in San Beda — Jacob Cortez — and will help shore up a frontline that includes Alex Visser, Yukien Andrada and Alex Teruel. 

“I am excited to also play for Coach Yuri Escueta, who was an assistant to some of the best coaches in Norman Black and Tab Baldwin. I look forward to learn from Coach Yuri and help San Beda win a championship.”

Lina is the first cousin of former UST star Kevin Ferrer.

He will sit out one year due to residency but will be eligible to play for three more years.

BISMARCK LINA

NCAA

RED LIONS

SAN BEDA

UAAP

UP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NBA star Chris Paul puts up TST soccer team

NBA star Chris Paul puts up TST soccer team

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
Basketball star Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns is just one of the latest high-profile celebrities to join The Soccer Tournament...
Sports
fbtw

Inbound and outward

By Bill Velasco | 2 days ago
“Some won’t appreciate you no matter how much you do for them. Release yourself. Go where you’re appreciated and understood.” – Robert Tew
Sports
fbtw
NBA champ Jason Williams tells Filipino hoopers: 'Go out and all in'

NBA champ Jason Williams tells Filipino hoopers: 'Go out and all in'

By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
When he played in the NBA, Jason Williams was used to being one of the smallest guys on the court in his position as a point...
Sports
fbtw
B. League: Kiefer comes up clutch for Shiga; Sotto, Hiroshima rebound

B. League: Kiefer comes up clutch for Shiga; Sotto, Hiroshima rebound

By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
The guard scored five of his 13 total points in the final 1:13 of the game, highlighted by the go-ahead triple to give Shiga...
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee leads Gilas 'redeem team' in SEA Games; Animam returns for womens' 3-peat bid

Brownlee leads Gilas 'redeem team' in SEA Games; Animam returns for womens' 3-peat bid

By Luisa Morales | 4 days ago
Settling for silver in Hanoi last year, the SBP included the naturalized player in its edition of the "redeem team" also reinforced...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gin Kings sweep Beermen, return to familiar PBA finals territory

Gin Kings sweep Beermen, return to familiar PBA finals territory

By Olmin Leyba | 2 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra dealt the proud and mighty San Miguel Beer its first 0-3 loss in a best-of-five contest on its way to a fifth...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao reaffirms trust in Gibbons

Pacquiao reaffirms trust in Gibbons

2 hours ago
Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao clarified that there is no issue between him and Sean Gibbons, who heads the Filipino legend’s...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle's Sore&ntilde;o extra-motivated to sub for injured Cruz

La Salle's Soreño extra-motivated to sub for injured Cruz

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Soreño, who usually comes off the bench for the Lady Spikers, is now shuffled into the starting six. She also came...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle's Leila Cruz out indefinitely with ACL injury

La Salle's Leila Cruz out indefinitely with ACL injury

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Cruz suffered a bad fall in Set 1 of their second-round encounter against NU last Saturday, injuring her right knee, and had...
Sports
fbtw
Naval sets tone with ace in Southwoods Invitational

Naval sets tone with ace in Southwoods Invitational

3 hours ago
Marc Naval grabbed the opening day spotlight in the Southwoods invitational as he scored a hole-in-one on No. 7 of the Legends...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with