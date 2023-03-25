^

Sports

Having Tenorio on Ginebra bench a 'great honor' says Tim Cone

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 25, 2023 | 11:33am
Having Tenorio on Ginebra bench a 'great honor' says Tim Cone
LA Tenorio (center) in the Ginebra San Miguel bench during Game One of the PBA Governor's Cup semifinals against the San Miguel Beermen at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Friday
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — The Barangay Ginebra San Miguel had every motivation to win against rivals San Miguel Beer on Friday in Game One of their semifinals series as veteran guard LA Tenorio was present at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Tenorio recently revealed that he was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer but made his presence felt for the team as he joined them on the bench, and even coaching during timeouts.

Head tactician Tim Cone fell short of providing any details on Tenorio's health condition but said that Tenorio simply being there was such a huge factor for the Gin Kings.

"It's a great honor that he is here with us and doing things that he wants to do while he's doing things that he needs to do," Cone said after the game.

"I feel honored that he's spending his time with us and he's so valuable. He's a leader, he's been our leader for the time I've been here, and even when I was with Alaska, you know, 14, 15 years ago. He's been with us, he's been our leader back then. He's just a natural born leader," he added.

Tenorio hasn't played for the Gin Kings since the beginning of March after playing a record 744 games straight in the PBA. 

In his statement about his condition released earlier this week, Tenorio mentioned that he had already gone through surgery.

Despite this, Cone knows that it still took a lot on Tenorio's body to continue to show up for his team. Before revealing his diagnosis to the public, Tenorio also watched his team in the quarterfinals against the NLEX Road Warriors last week.

"I just find it really selfless on his part to be here and I think the whole team feels that," he said.

Now that the cat is out of the bag on the severity of Tenorio's condition, Cone says that the team continues to draw strength from 8-time PBA champion.

"It can be kind of corny, we're doing this for LA. Of course, we're doing this for LA. It doesn't need to be said, I don't think it needs to be repeated," the coach said.

"You know, he honors us by his presence, hopefully, we can honor him by continuing to play hard and play in his image." 

The Gin Kings will hope to ride the momentum of their win and Tenorio's presence when they play SMB for Game 2 on Sunday, March 26, still at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

BASKETBALL

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Basketball players and cancer

Basketball players and cancer

By Bill Velasco | 13 hours ago
LA Tenorio shocked the Philippine basketball world when he announced that he had undergone surgery for Stage 3 colorectal...
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings, Tropa deliver first blow

Gin Kings, Tropa deliver first blow

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
In businesslike fashion, emotional Barangay Ginebra and red-hot TNT delivered the first blow against their respective sibling...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Bulacan seizes solo lead; Imus, GenSan book wins

MPBL: Bulacan seizes solo lead; Imus, GenSan book wins

23 hours ago
Bulacan took some time warming up before turning on the heat and routing Quezon City, 100-84, to grab the solo lead.
Sports
fbtw
Spoelstra pushes Eala to pursue aspiration

Spoelstra pushes Eala to pursue aspiration

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Filipino tennis and basketball stars shared a rare, beautiful moment together as teen sensation Alex Eala met coach Erik Spoelstra...
Sports
fbtw
LA stands for Lord Almighty

LA stands for Lord Almighty

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
Adversity has never been a hindrance in LA Tenorio’s basketball career.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ex-Azkals Schrock, Del Rosario, Muller to lead Far East Team in US tourney

Ex-Azkals Schrock, Del Rosario, Muller to lead Far East Team in US tourney

By Rick Olivares | 9 minutes ago
Aside from the three former Azkals, also named to the Far East United squad is Greg Nwokolo who played for Indonesia from...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo gets win streak going at expense of hapless UE as challenge system makes season debut

Ateneo gets win streak going at expense of hapless UE as challenge system makes season debut

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The Blue Eagles, who won their last outing against the UP Fighting Maroons, are victors of back-to-back games to improve to...
Sports
fbtw
UNTV Cup: Judiciary seizes top seed; PNP enters quarterfinals

UNTV Cup: Judiciary seizes top seed; PNP enters quarterfinals

2 hours ago
The win over AFP enabled PNP to secure the last quarterfinal ticket while eliminating the defending champions.
Sports
fbtw
Philippines targets 2nd win in Ice Hockey Worlds vs hosts Mongolia

Philippines targets 2nd win in Ice Hockey Worlds vs hosts Mongolia

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
After a 14-0 mauling of regional rivals Indonesia on Thursday, the 2017 Southeast Asian Games gold medalists to boost their...
Sports
fbtw
World Cup-bound Filipinas rise to program best FIFA ranking

World Cup-bound Filipinas rise to program best FIFA ranking

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
After remaining stagnant in the past couple of months at No. 53, the Filipinas rose to a new program-best placing of World...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with