LA Tenorio, PBA's 'Iron Man', says he's been diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer

MANILA, Philippines — Barangay Ginebra star LA Tenorio on Tuesday announced that he has Stage 3 colon cancer.

Tenorio, who recently broke his record streak of most games PBA games played to earn the reputation as the league’s “Iron Man”, released on the PBA website a statement detailing his health condition.

The eight-time PBA champion prefaced his statement with an apology to his team and his fans as he used his “minor injury” as a reason for his sudden absence.

“With my profession in sports tied in health and entertainment, it will be very difficult to keep the real reason a secret any longer and will only lead to unnecessary gossips, fake news & misinterpretations.” read the statement.

“As an official statement — I was recently diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer. The initial testing three weeks ago led me to instantly miss practices and games. I have completed my surgery last week and will soon undergo treatment for the next few months.”

Tenorio has played 17 seasons in the PBA and holds the longest streak for consecutive games played in the league at 744.

Earlier this month, he missed his first game since being drafted because of a “groin injury”.

After dedicating almost two decades of his life to professional hoops, Tenorio looks to focus on his health first.

He reiterates he will not be retiring yet from the game of basketball and that he plans on getting treatment in the Philippines and in Singapore.

“Sadly, there are things beyond one's control. But with my FAITH, I am lifting everything to God now and I believe there is a higher purpose as I go through this part of my life. I am not yet retiring from the game I love, and with the help of the best doctors in the Philippines and Singapore, I BELIEVE I can touch a basketball once more and return stronger,” he said.

Tenorio ends his statement with a message of thanks to the Ginebra management and the fans.

He also asks that their privacy be respected as he goes through this part of his life.

“I am humbly asking everyone's respect for my family to go through this journey privately and discreetly as much as possible,” he said.

Tenorio, 38, is husband to wife Chesca, with whom he shares three children — Sian, Santi and Lucas.