Philippines targets 2nd win in Ice Hockey Worlds vs hosts Mongolia

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine men's ice hockey team is eyeing a second straight win in the 2023 Ice Hockey World Championship Division IV in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Saturday as they collide with the hosts.

After a 14-0 mauling of regional rivals Indonesia on Thursday, the 2017 Southeast Asian Games gold medalists to boost their chances of winning the tournament and moving up a division.

Currently at the top with superior goal difference, the Filipinos hope to all but assure themselves of the championship with one game to spare.

Kenwrick Sze was the busiest among the Filipinos with three goals and four assists to his name against the Indonesians while Carl Montano added three goals and three dimes of his own.

Manvil Billones also netted an identical three goals. Skipper Steven Fuglister had four assists as well.

On the defensive end, Paolo Spafford made 10 saves on goal to keep the clean sheet for the Filipinos.

The Philippines faces Mongolia at 6 p.m. at the Steppe Arena. On Sunday, the Filipinos end the competition with a clash against Kuwait.

This is the Philippines' first high-level competition since the pandemic started.

In the 2019 SEA Games, the Philippines settled for third place.