^

Sports

Philippines targets 2nd win in Ice Hockey Worlds vs hosts Mongolia

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 25, 2023 | 10:44am
Philippines targets 2nd win in Ice Hockey Worlds vs hosts Mongolia
Paolo Spafford made 10 saves on goal for the Philippine men's ice hockey team to maintain a clean sheet in the Philippines' 14-0 win in the 2023 Ice Hockey World Championship Division IV in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Thursday.
Hockey Philippines / Yuka Fukuma

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine men's ice hockey team is eyeing a second straight win in the 2023 Ice Hockey World Championship Division IV in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Saturday as they collide with the hosts.

After a 14-0 mauling of regional rivals Indonesia on Thursday, the 2017 Southeast Asian Games gold medalists to boost their chances of winning the tournament and moving up a division.

Currently at the top with superior goal difference, the Filipinos hope to all but assure themselves of the championship with one game to spare.

Kenwrick Sze was the busiest among the Filipinos with three goals and four assists to his name against the Indonesians while Carl Montano added three goals and three dimes of his own.

Manvil Billones also netted an identical three goals. Skipper Steven Fuglister had four assists as well.

On the defensive end, Paolo Spafford made 10 saves on goal to keep the clean sheet for the Filipinos.

The Philippines faces Mongolia at 6 p.m. at the Steppe Arena. On Sunday, the Filipinos end the competition with a clash against Kuwait.

This is the Philippines' first high-level competition since the pandemic started.

In the 2019 SEA Games, the Philippines settled for third place.

ICE HOCKEY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Basketball players and cancer

Basketball players and cancer

By Bill Velasco | 12 hours ago
LA Tenorio shocked the Philippine basketball world when he announced that he had undergone surgery for Stage 3 colorectal...
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings, Tropa deliver first blow

Gin Kings, Tropa deliver first blow

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
In businesslike fashion, emotional Barangay Ginebra and red-hot TNT delivered the first blow against their respective sibling...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Bulacan seizes solo lead; Imus, GenSan book wins

MPBL: Bulacan seizes solo lead; Imus, GenSan book wins

23 hours ago
Bulacan took some time warming up before turning on the heat and routing Quezon City, 100-84, to grab the solo lead.
Sports
fbtw
Spoelstra pushes Eala to pursue aspiration

Spoelstra pushes Eala to pursue aspiration

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Filipino tennis and basketball stars shared a rare, beautiful moment together as teen sensation Alex Eala met coach Erik Spoelstra...
Sports
fbtw
LA stands for Lord Almighty

LA stands for Lord Almighty

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
Adversity has never been a hindrance in LA Tenorio’s basketball career.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ex-Azkals Schrock, Del Rosario, Muller to lead Far East Team in US tourney

Ex-Azkals Schrock, Del Rosario, Muller to lead Far East Team in US tourney

By Rick Olivares | 8 minutes ago
Aside from the three former Azkals, also named to the Far East United squad is Greg Nwokolo who played for Indonesia from...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo gets win streak going at expense of hapless UE as challenge system makes season debut

Ateneo gets win streak going at expense of hapless UE as challenge system makes season debut

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The Blue Eagles, who won their last outing against the UP Fighting Maroons, are victors of back-to-back games to improve to...
Sports
fbtw
Having Tenorio on Ginebra bench a 'great honor' says Tim Cone

Having Tenorio on Ginebra bench a 'great honor' says Tim Cone

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Tenorio recently revealed that he was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer but made his presence felt for the team as he joined...
Sports
fbtw
UNTV Cup: Judiciary seizes top seed; PNP enters quarterfinals

UNTV Cup: Judiciary seizes top seed; PNP enters quarterfinals

2 hours ago
The win over AFP enabled PNP to secure the last quarterfinal ticket while eliminating the defending champions.
Sports
fbtw
World Cup-bound Filipinas rise to program best FIFA ranking

World Cup-bound Filipinas rise to program best FIFA ranking

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
After remaining stagnant in the past couple of months at No. 53, the Filipinas rose to a new program-best placing of World...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with