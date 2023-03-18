^

Petro Gazz disconnects PLDT to move on cusp of PVL finals

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 18, 2023 | 9:45pm
Petro Gazz disconnects PLDT to move on cusp of PVL finals
Jonah Sabete
MANILA, Philippines — The Petro Gazz Angels recovered from a first set loss to drub the PLDT High Speed Hitters in four sets, 22-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-18, to draw first blood in their best-of-three semifinals series in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Saturday.

Petro Gazz closed out PLDT even as the High Speed Hitters saved five match points in Set 4, but Jovelyn Prado's crosscourt hit went wide as the Angels are now one win away from their second straight finals appearance in the PVL.

"I cannot say we dominated. Talagang ang galing ng PLDT, they’re a really great team. But great teams will just push us forward and I’m always saying it. Na-push nila kami to our limits, so nakita namin kung ano pa yung pagkukulang, especially nung first set at nung second set na pitpitan talaga." said Petro Gazz head coach Oliver Almadro. 

"What’s good is these girls are really fighters. They’re humble and they’re fighters, and they really want it." he added.

The Angels won the Reinforced Conference crown late last year.

Aiza Maizo-Pontillas took Player of the Game honors with 13 points built off of 12 attacks, one block, and seven excellent digs.

Jonah Sabete was the top scorer for the Angels with 18 markers. MJ Phillips added 17 markers while Remy Palma and Grethcel Soltones chipped in 14 and 10 points, respectively.

Prado led PLDT in the scoring department with 18 points. She finished with the triple double as she also had 14 excellent digs and 11 excellent receptions.

Petro Gazz, as well as the Creamline Cool Smashers, will look to close out their respective opponents when Game Two kicks off on Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Creamline faces the F2 Cargo Movers in the main game at 6:30 p.m.

Petro Gazz and PLDT collide in the first game at 4 p.m.

