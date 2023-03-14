^

Sports

PMMS, Olivarez prevail

The Philippine Star
March 14, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Merchant Marine School (PMMS) and Olivarez College routed their respective rivals yesterday in the 29th NCRAA men’s basketball tournament at the Paco Arena in Manila.

PMMS overpowered Bestlink Colleges of the Philippines (BCP), 73-62, to clinch its second straight victory while Olivarez thrashed Asian Institute of Maritime Studies (AIMS), 100-67, to jumpstart its title bid.

Michael Sosing flirted with a triple-double performance of 33 points, 11 rebounds and seven steals for PMMS, which dictated the pace throughout and led by as many as 19 points, 58-39, late in the third quarter.

Olivarez waxed hot early with a 26-12 first-quarter lead and never looked back.

OLIVAREZ COLLEGE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Dvalishvili, Volkov dispatch foes in brutal UFC Fight Night

Dvalishvili, Volkov dispatch foes in brutal UFC Fight Night

By Rick Olivares | 10 hours ago
Merab Dvalishvili kept his word.
Sports
fbtw
Multi-title tourney marks Smart Giga Arena's 1st anniversary

Multi-title tourney marks Smart Giga Arena's 1st anniversary

By Michelle Lojo | 9 hours ago
The country's first esports platform, Smart Giga Arena, is set to celebrate its first anniversary with the Anniversary Tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Double gold by yulo

Double gold by yulo

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
For the second time in two days, the Philippine flag was raised inside the gymnasium on a cold Sunday afternoon in Baku,...
Sports
fbtw
PFL leader Kaya notches 3rd straight win

PFL leader Kaya notches 3rd straight win

10 hours ago
National team standout Jarvey Gayoso netted his eighth goal of the season as Kaya FC Iloilo continued its stellar run with...
Sports
fbtw
NCAA Player of the Week Doguna steers Lady Pirates back to win column

NCAA Player of the Week Doguna steers Lady Pirates back to win column

13 hours ago
Joan Doguna was at the forefront of Lyceum during their two-game winning streak.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fajardo out with MCL injury

Fajardo out with MCL injury

By Olmin Leyba | 2 hours ago
San Miguel Beer’s bid in the PBA Governors’ Cup took a huge blow after six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo was sidelined...
Sports
fbtw
Marcos Jr. to Yulo: Keep making history&nbsp;

Marcos Jr. to Yulo: Keep making history 

By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
President Marcos greeted Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo yesterday for winning two gold medals – men’s parallel bars...
Sports
fbtw
PVL brings action to Iloilo&nbsp;

PVL brings action to Iloilo 

2 hours ago
Chery Tiggo tries to keep its semis hopes alive when it meets Petro Gazz today in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino...
Sports
fbtw

CPS, DLSU-Lipa rule U18 volley

2 hours ago
California Precision Sports was a class act while De La Salle-Lipa went the extra mile to rule the PNVF Under-18 Championships at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum last Sunday.
Sports
fbtw

Young guns make ICTSI debut

2 hours ago
A crew of young turks will make their first foray in the big league as they vie in the ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic presented by MORE Power beginning tomorrow at the Marapara Golf and Country Club in Bacolod...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with