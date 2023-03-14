PMMS, Olivarez prevail

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Merchant Marine School (PMMS) and Olivarez College routed their respective rivals yesterday in the 29th NCRAA men’s basketball tournament at the Paco Arena in Manila.

PMMS overpowered Bestlink Colleges of the Philippines (BCP), 73-62, to clinch its second straight victory while Olivarez thrashed Asian Institute of Maritime Studies (AIMS), 100-67, to jumpstart its title bid.

Michael Sosing flirted with a triple-double performance of 33 points, 11 rebounds and seven steals for PMMS, which dictated the pace throughout and led by as many as 19 points, 58-39, late in the third quarter.

Olivarez waxed hot early with a 26-12 first-quarter lead and never looked back.