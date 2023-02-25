^

Sports

Carcosia, Baconaje clash for vacant PBF title in 'Blow by Blow'

Philstar.com
February 25, 2023 | 3:56pm
Carcosia, Baconaje clash for vacant PBF title in 'Blow by Blow'
Presco Carcosia of SanMan Boxing (left) will go up against Arnel Baconaje of Elorde VSP Fight Team.
Wendell Alinea / MP Promotions

MANILA, Philippines – The search for the next Filipino boxing hero heats up anew when Manny Pacquiao Presents Blow By Blow holds a 14-fight card Sunday at the Lagao Gym in General Santos City.

The main event will feature a battle for the vacant Philippine Boxing Federation super-featherweight title starring Presco Carcosia of SanMan Boxing (General Santos City) against Arnel Baconaje of Elorde VSP Fight Team (Sucat-Paranaque).

“Once again, we are staging fights in the hopes of finding topnotch talent who I hope will someday fight for a world title,” Pacquiao, boxing’s one and only eight-division champion and Blow-By-Blow’s premier product, said.

“We are giving everyone a chance to make it big as this show will cater to all boxing stables across the nation,” added Pacquiao, who has the backing of San Miguel Beer in holding bouts featuring the country’s promising punchers.

This will be the boxing show’s third offering after its successful return in November last year in the city of Mandaluyong.

Last time, Mandaluyong, whose mayor Ben Abalos is a longtime Pacquiao supporter, was also the venue of the second card held last January.

Three main supporting fights spice up the headlining duel between Carcosia and Baconaje while ten preliminaries beef up the robust roster of fighters coming from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

ONE Sports (Cignal) shows select fights at 8:30 p.m. every Sunday.

BLOW BY BLOW

BOXING

MANNY PACQUIAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chot praises Malonzo, Amos for 'playing big' vs Lebanon

Chot praises Malonzo, Amos for 'playing big' vs Lebanon

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Head coach Chot Reyes leaned on role players for 58 points, more than half of the production for the Nationals.
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee, Amos dazzle in Gilas debut as Filipinos rout Lebanese

Brownlee, Amos dazzle in Gilas debut as Filipinos rout Lebanese

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Brownlee came in as a starter in his first stint with the national team and scored 15 of his points in the first half as Gilas...
Sports
fbtw
Mason Amos pulls off perfect Gilas debut

Mason Amos pulls off perfect Gilas debut

By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
Though playing only over eight minutes, Amos finished with 13 points on a flawless 5-of-5 shooting clip. He nailed three triples...
Sports
fbtw
Kingad stops Saputra's hot streak with unanimous decision win

Kingad stops Saputra's hot streak with unanimous decision win

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Kingad, who defended his spot at No. 3 in the ONE Flyweight Rankings, derailed Saputra's seven fight win streak where he also...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas strikes back at Lebanon

Gilas strikes back at Lebanon

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
The Justin Brownlee-led Gilas Pilipinas felt the love from the home crowd from the moment they were introduced against L...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
12 provincial teams book tickets to 24-squad 2023 NBTC National Finals

12 provincial teams book tickets to 24-squad 2023 NBTC National Finals

4 minutes ago
The Magis Eagles hope to claim the crown they last wore in 2015, when they took down then-reigning and defending seven-peat...
Sports
fbtw
Thai rookie overwhelms field with solid 64, leads by 4

Thai rookie overwhelms field with solid 64, leads by 4

By Jan Veran | 11 minutes ago
The fancied bets did make their moves in moving day in the $1.7 million LPGA Thailand at the Siam Country Club’s Pattaya’s...
Sports
fbtw
Ginebra's Malonzo felt at home in Philippine Arena with big performance for Gilas

Ginebra's Malonzo felt at home in Philippine Arena with big performance for Gilas

By Luisa Morales | 25 minutes ago
After winning the PBA Commissioner's Cup in a winner-take-all Game 7 last January in the same venue, Malonzo had a game for...
Sports
fbtw
With Manila visit, Carmelo Anthony touches base with familiar faces

With Manila visit, Carmelo Anthony touches base with familiar faces

1 hour ago
Former NBA star and recent Manila visitor Carmelo Anthony also found the perfect opportunity to reconnect with some of his...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline's Alyssa Valdez undergoes 'procedure' for knee injury

Creamline's Alyssa Valdez undergoes 'procedure' for knee injury

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
On social media, the club announced that the star hitter had the procedure recently and said that it "will help her recover...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with