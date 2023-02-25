Carcosia, Baconaje clash for vacant PBF title in 'Blow by Blow'

Presco Carcosia of SanMan Boxing (left) will go up against Arnel Baconaje of Elorde VSP Fight Team.

MANILA, Philippines – The search for the next Filipino boxing hero heats up anew when Manny Pacquiao Presents Blow By Blow holds a 14-fight card Sunday at the Lagao Gym in General Santos City.

The main event will feature a battle for the vacant Philippine Boxing Federation super-featherweight title starring Presco Carcosia of SanMan Boxing (General Santos City) against Arnel Baconaje of Elorde VSP Fight Team (Sucat-Paranaque).

“Once again, we are staging fights in the hopes of finding topnotch talent who I hope will someday fight for a world title,” Pacquiao, boxing’s one and only eight-division champion and Blow-By-Blow’s premier product, said.

“We are giving everyone a chance to make it big as this show will cater to all boxing stables across the nation,” added Pacquiao, who has the backing of San Miguel Beer in holding bouts featuring the country’s promising punchers.

This will be the boxing show’s third offering after its successful return in November last year in the city of Mandaluyong.

Last time, Mandaluyong, whose mayor Ben Abalos is a longtime Pacquiao supporter, was also the venue of the second card held last January.

Three main supporting fights spice up the headlining duel between Carcosia and Baconaje while ten preliminaries beef up the robust roster of fighters coming from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

ONE Sports (Cignal) shows select fights at 8:30 p.m. every Sunday.