Manabat powers Chargers past Lady Troopers

MANILA, Philippines – Dindin Manabat was pried out from her old team Chery Tiggo by Akari for one reason alone — to score at will.

And the 29-year-old Manabat did just that in powering the Chargers to a 25-18, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19 victory over the Army Black Mamba Lady Troopers on Tuesday to get into the win column in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

Manabat almost singlehandedly carried the franchise on her shoulders and unleashed a 23-point performance, including a blistering ace that sealed them their first win after starting the season with three losses in row.

“We keep telling ourselves that if we win just one game, makukuha din namin momentum, magsusunod sunod na ito at magigising kami,” said Manabat, who was a vital cog in Chery Tiggo’s memorable 2021 PVL title conquest in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

It was also a fitting gift for Manabat and her husband, basketball coach Chico, who recently celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary.

Army did everything it could to claim its first win as Honey Royse Tubino gave it her all and fired 20 hits.

But it could only net a set for Army coach Randy Fallorina and his band of lady spikers, who remained winless in three starts.

And that is no thanks mainly to Manabat, the preseason’s most prized acquisition who showed she’s worth the money she was paid for.

Chaira Mae Fermentilla and Princess Ezra Madrigal chipped in 13 and 10 hits, respectively, for the Jorge Souza de Brito-mentored Chargers.