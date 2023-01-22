Undermanned Celtics win 9th straight, Edwards' 44 tows Wolves past Rockets

Grant Williams #12 of the Boston Celtics goes to the net between Juancho Hernangomez #41 and Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors during the first half of their NBA game at Scotiabank Arena on January 21, 2023 in Toronto, Canada.

MANILA, Philippines — An injury-hit Boston Celtics survived the challenge of the Toronto Raptors on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) as they pulled off the escape act, 106-104, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto for their ninth straight victory.

Despite missing Jayson Tatum, and seeing Marcus Smart off late in the first half, the league-best Celtics pulled off the win thanks to Grant Williams' career-high 25 points.

Jaylen Brown finished with 27 points. Malcolm Brogdon added 23 points while Payton Pritchard scored all of his 12 points in the final salvo to bring Boston to 35-12 for the year, a good five games ahead of No. 2 in the East Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers edged the Sacramento Kings, 129-127, on the road as Tyrese Maxey finished with 32 points, three boards, and six assists to improve to 30-16.

Elsewhere, Anthony Edwards exploded for 44 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves nipped the Houston Rockets, 113-104, at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

The former No. 1 draft pick added six boards, four assists, three, steals, and three blocks in a highlight-filled performance to hand the Rockets their 13th straight loss.

The T'Wolves bucked Rudy Gobert's absence who was out due to right groin soreness to improve to .500 at 24-24.

In the other games, the Phoenix Suns tripped the Indiana Pacers at home, 112-107, as Josh Okogie finished with 24 points, 10 boards, and four assists.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, meanwhile, bested the Milwaukee Bucks in a battle of East contenders, 114-102, thanks to Evan Mobley's 38 points.

He also had nine boards and three assists in the Cavaliers' 29th victory of the year.

Other results saw the Charlotte Hornets overcome the Atlanta Hawks, 122-118, and the Washington Wizards rout the Orlando Magic, 138-118.