^

Sports

Lions take on Imus spikers in Spikers' Turf opener

Philstar.com
January 21, 2023 | 8:20pm
Lions take on Imus spikers in Spikers' Turf opener
The initial showdown is set at 2:30 p.m. and will be followed by the 5:30 p.m. clash between VNS-One Alicia and Ateneo-Fudgee Barr that should usher in the Open Conference with a bang.
STAR / File

Games Sunday
(Paco Arena)

4 p.m. – Imus vs Santa Rosa

6 p.m. – PGJC-Navy vs Army

MANILA, Philippines – Santa Rosa tests a debuting Imus side’s mettle, while Navy and Army collide in a pair of matches tipped to stir up play right at the start of the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference Sunday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Laguna-based Lions showed a lot of promise in its league debut last year but are coming into this year’s battle armed with added firepower after signing up former VNS hitters Uriel Mendoza and Kevin Montemayor.

"We played with an under-17 team the first time out. But now, we have new players,” said Lions assistant coach Carlos Cantor, whose wards placed fifth in the last edition of the country’s first and only men’s volley league ruled by National U. “Now, we aim to make it to the Top 4.”

But the Imus AJAA Spikers, handled by veteran coach Sammy Acaylar, has also formed a formidable squad led by his aces at Perpetual Help, including Louie Ramirez and Hero Austria, with two-time league best setter Ish Polvorosa, four-time best libero Ricky Marcos, and many-time best middle blocker winners Anjo Pertierra, Kim Malabunga and Francis Saura backstopping the team.

That makes their 4 p.m. showdown worth watching although focus will also be on the 6 p.m. face-off between the Sealions and the Army Troopers, who placed third and last, respectively, in last year’s seven-team competition.

But this year’s title chase is expected to be fiercer and more unpredictable with four squads joining, making it an 11-team cast.

Play is a single round robin elims with the top four advancing to the semis, another round robin phase. The top two will dispute the crown.

Games are telecast live on One Sports, One Sports+, Cignal Play and SMART Live Stream.

While Navy posted a decent showing the last time out, only skipper Greg Dolor, Christian Marcelino, Jemmy Entig and Marvin Hairami are staying put for the Sealions, who, however, have tapped former Cignal playmaker Owen Suarez, who swapped places with EJ Casaña.

"Yung last season lineup namin, bale anim 'yung nawala so new members na naman. Bagong adjustment pero lalaban naman ang PGJC-Navy," said Sealions head coach Cecille Cruzada, the lone female coach in the league organized by Sports Vision. 

In contrast, Army has kept its core, led PJ Rojas, Kenneth Bayking, Antonio Torres, Kevin Liberato, Jaidal Abdulmajid and Benjaylo Labide.

Other teams competing are Cignal, Cotabato, Iloilo, Vanguard and VNS Volley Club.

NU, which will also parade a practically new, young squad, opens its title-retention drive on Wednesday against Vanguard at 6 p.m. while Air Force faces a debuting Iloilo squad at 4 p.m.

SPIKERS TURF

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Brownlee in; Lastimosa, Winston get call up in Gilas pool for last qualifiers window

Brownlee in; Lastimosa, Winston get call up in Gilas pool for last qualifiers window

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Brownlee, who was granted Philippine citizenship just days ago, joins Ginebra teammates Japeth Aguilar, Jamie Malonzo, and...
Sports
fbtw
Meet the woman behind world-class Filipino esports talents

Meet the woman behind world-class Filipino esports talents

By Michelle Lojo | 2 days ago
ECHO’s country manager, Mitch Liwanag, is well known in the Mobile Legends scene, having been part of esports organizations...
Sports
fbtw
Returning Vosotros, Tropa champs again &nbsp;

Returning Vosotros, Tropa champs again  

By Olmin Leyba | 21 hours ago
With top gunner Almond Vosotros back, TNT regained its winning ways in the PBA 3x3 Season 2 Third Conference.
Sports
fbtw

Inoue: Been there, done that

By Bill Velasco | 21 hours ago
“There is nothing left to do and no one I want to fight in the bantamweight division. It will be a challenge against opponents who are bigger than me but this is the real fight coming up. I’m really excited...
Sports
fbtw

JB, JMF, kai in New Gilas Mix

By Olmin Leyba | 21 hours ago
It’s back to the grind for Gilas Pilipinas.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Quiban cruises, delos Santos salvages spot in Top 70

Quiban cruises, delos Santos salvages spot in Top 70

By Jan Veran | 38 minutes ago
Justin Quiban, needing to come out strong to stay in the hunt for an Asian Tour card, did just that Saturday, battling back...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines' newest pro cycling team ready to hit the road

Philippines' newest pro cycling team ready to hit the road

53 minutes ago
It is all systems go for the Victoria Sports Cycling Team (VSCT) — the country's newest professional cycling team.
Sports
fbtw
Short-handed Warriors ride three-point barrage to win over Cavs

Short-handed Warriors ride three-point barrage to win over Cavs

4 hours ago
Jordan Poole and Golden State put on a shooting clinic in Cleveland on Friday, the Warriors draining 23 three-pointers in...
Sports
fbtw
Lakers rally to stun Grizzlies, short-handed Warriors shock Cavs

Lakers rally to stun Grizzlies, short-handed Warriors shock Cavs

By Rebecca Bryan | 5 hours ago
Dennis Schroder grabbed a steal and drove for the go-ahead basket with 7.6 seconds left on Friday as the Los Angeles...
Sports
fbtw
UNTV Cup: AFP stays alive; DENR annihilates SSS

UNTV Cup: AFP stays alive; DENR annihilates SSS

8 hours ago
Three-time champion Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) clobbered Office of the President-Presidential Management Staff,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with