^

Sports

Tracking Messi, Ronaldo, Modric, others in their last World Cup

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
November 29, 2022 | 2:13pm
Tracking Messi, Ronaldo, Modric, others in their last World Cup
From left: Argentina’s Lionel Messi, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, Croatia’s Luka Modric, Germany’s Manuel Neuer, Poland’s Robert Lewandowski and Uruguay’s Luis Suarez
AFP photos

MANILA, Philippines – There are at least six big name players who are playing in their last FIFA World Cup — Argentina’s Lionel Messi, Croatia’s Luka Modric, Germany’s Manuel Neuer, Poland’s Robert Lewandowski, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Uruguay’s Luis Suarez.

Some of them have categorically not announced it, but they are definitely getting in on the years and the next one — in four years’ time — will definitely see them much older. 

Nevertheless, let’s take a look at how they have fared in Qatar.

Player

Goals

Assists

Shots

Shots on Target

Chances created

Successful passes

Messi

2

1

6

4

4

68

Lewandowski

1

1

6

3

NA

26

Ronaldo

1

0

7

2

3

43

Modric

0

0

1

0

NA

118

Suarez

0

0

1

1

NA

12

 

Player

Goals Conceded

Saves

Neuer

3

4

 

Based on the statistics from two matches played by all six footballers, it is only Suarez who is having a bad World Cup. So bad that he was dropped to the bench for Uruguay’s match against Portugal. Suarez came on at the 72nd minute and had one attempt on goal but missed.

Sadly, Suarez will be remembered as a top player for the clubs he has played for — Ajax, Liverpool, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid — but his World Cup stints will be remembered for controversy and well, his inability to be a factor in what is his last trip to football’s biggest event.

He has one more game to show everyone. We’ll see.

Lionel Messi is still very much a part of his team’s offense and his two goals in this tournament has tied him with Cristiano Ronaldo’s scoring in the World Cup.

Lewandowski has been massive in his last hurrah for Poland while Modric is still the engine that drives Croatia. 

Neuer is in his last between Germany’s sticks. He has done well. It is his defense that has let him down. Although Germany still has a slim chance of advancing.

Al teams are still in contention. How these six stars perform will tell on their country’s chances of going deep in the tournament.

CRISTIANO RONALDO

FIFA

FIFA WORLD CUP

FOOTBALL

LIONEL MESSI

LUIS SUAREZ

WORLD CUP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Mad scramble to PBA playoffs

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
For a number of teams, there’s a lot to play for in the last two playdates of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup eliminations this week.
Sports
fbtw
Boxer Alvarez threatens Messi over World Cup jersey 'insult'

Boxer Alvarez threatens Messi over World Cup jersey 'insult'

4 hours ago
Champion boxer Saul “Canelo” Alvarez issued a warning to Lionel Messi after a video emerged of the star celebrating...
Sports
fbtw
Adamson wins, La Salle loses

Adamson wins, La Salle loses

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
Adamson snatched solo fourth for an inside track to the last Final Four seat as La Salle stumbled to fifth in a frantic UAAP...
Sports
fbtw
Cignal HD shoots for finals berth

Cignal HD shoots for finals berth

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
For the first time in its young Premier Volleyball League life, Cignal HD is on the cusp of a breakthrough finals appear...
Sports
fbtw
Blazers, Knights out to seal title showdown

Blazers, Knights out to seal title showdown

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
St. Benilde and Letran try to arrange a title showdown while San Beda and Lyceum go all out to spoil the fun as the NCAA Season...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Filipino referee admits to cheating, helping Pacquiao win fight in 2000

Filipino referee admits to cheating, helping Pacquiao win fight in 2000

By Dino Maragay | 2 hours ago
Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao could have ended up with one more loss in his storied career.
Sports
fbtw
Durant propels Nets past Magic; Celtics overwhelm Hornets

Durant propels Nets past Magic; Celtics overwhelm Hornets

2 hours ago
Kevin Durant scored a season-high 45 points to power Brooklyn to a 109-102 NBA victory over the Orlando Magic that kept the...
Sports
fbtw
Trollano paves way for NLEX, wins PBA Player of the Week award

Trollano paves way for NLEX, wins PBA Player of the Week award

2 hours ago
Don Trollano was the unanimous choice over candidates Paul Lee of Magnolia and Jericho Cruz of San Miguel for the weekly honor...
Sports
fbtw
Valorant strengthens Philippine presence with music festival collaboration

Valorant strengthens Philippine presence with music festival collaboration

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
Riot Games' has announced its involvement in the coming “Head in the Clouds” (HITC) music festival at the SM Festival...
Sports
fbtw
Trading card game debuts in upcoming Genshin Impact update

Trading card game debuts in upcoming Genshin Impact update

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
HoYoverse is set to introduce yet another permanent game feature — the Genius Invocation TCG (Trading Card Game) —...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with