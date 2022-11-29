Tracking Messi, Ronaldo, Modric, others in their last World Cup

MANILA, Philippines – There are at least six big name players who are playing in their last FIFA World Cup — Argentina’s Lionel Messi, Croatia’s Luka Modric, Germany’s Manuel Neuer, Poland’s Robert Lewandowski, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Uruguay’s Luis Suarez.

Some of them have categorically not announced it, but they are definitely getting in on the years and the next one — in four years’ time — will definitely see them much older.

Nevertheless, let’s take a look at how they have fared in Qatar.

Player Goals Assists Shots Shots on Target Chances created Successful passes Messi 2 1 6 4 4 68 Lewandowski 1 1 6 3 NA 26 Ronaldo 1 0 7 2 3 43 Modric 0 0 1 0 NA 118 Suarez 0 0 1 1 NA 12

Player Goals Conceded Saves Neuer 3 4

Based on the statistics from two matches played by all six footballers, it is only Suarez who is having a bad World Cup. So bad that he was dropped to the bench for Uruguay’s match against Portugal. Suarez came on at the 72nd minute and had one attempt on goal but missed.

Sadly, Suarez will be remembered as a top player for the clubs he has played for — Ajax, Liverpool, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid — but his World Cup stints will be remembered for controversy and well, his inability to be a factor in what is his last trip to football’s biggest event.

He has one more game to show everyone. We’ll see.

Lionel Messi is still very much a part of his team’s offense and his two goals in this tournament has tied him with Cristiano Ronaldo’s scoring in the World Cup.

Lewandowski has been massive in his last hurrah for Poland while Modric is still the engine that drives Croatia.

Neuer is in his last between Germany’s sticks. He has done well. It is his defense that has let him down. Although Germany still has a slim chance of advancing.

Al teams are still in contention. How these six stars perform will tell on their country’s chances of going deep in the tournament.