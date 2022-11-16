Stajcic high on Filipinas skipper Long for leadership in physical Chile game

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine women's national football team captain Hali Long drew the praise of head coach Alen Stajcic after leading the Filipinas in a narrow 1-0 loss to Chile in their international friendly at the Estadio Municipal de la Pintana in Santiago on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

The most capped player for the Filipinas with more than 60 appearances for the national team, Long showed character in a tough and physical game against the home team where the Nationals needed to buck being a player down.

"Definitely, the second half was the benchmark," said Stajcic on the performance of the game.

"I think the players now know that’s the benchmark and nothing below that will be accepted moving forward. We need to be at our peak in that respect, in that part of the game, every single time we go across the field and we know you know we had some great leaders out there tonight. Hali Long was one of them," he added.

Long rounded together the Filipinas, who were left reeling and emotional following Sara Eggesvik being sent off unexpectedly in the 53rd minute when she incurred her second yellow card of the game.

Despite going down to a 10-woman squad, Long spearheaded the Filipinas' efforts that saw them threaten Chile still until the late goings of the game.

Her efforts were well received by Stajcic, who also commended the rest of the team for the heart they showed in the unusual situation.

"It's nice to see one of the captains of the team stand up and lead with courage and determination and hard work when we most needed it," he said of Long.

With less than a year to go before the country's maiden appearance in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, Stajcic appreciated the growth.

"[The team] showed so much heart and spirit, it was really one of the best efforts from us in the last 12 months to be able to almost get on the front foot with one player less and creates lots of chances and be positive and determined and showed all the attributes that we need to have within the group," he said.