^

Sports

Stajcic high on Filipinas skipper Long for leadership in physical Chile game

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 16, 2022 | 4:56pm
Stajcic high on Filipinas skipper Long for leadership in physical Chile game
Hali Long (5)
La Roja

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine women's national football team captain Hali Long drew the praise of head coach Alen Stajcic after leading the Filipinas in a narrow 1-0 loss to Chile in their international friendly at the Estadio Municipal de la Pintana in Santiago on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

The most capped player for the Filipinas with more than 60 appearances for the national team, Long showed character in a tough and physical game against the home team where the Nationals needed to buck being a player down.

"Definitely, the second half was the benchmark," said Stajcic on the performance of the game.

"I think the players now know that’s the benchmark and nothing below that will be accepted moving forward. We need to be at our peak in that respect, in that part of the game, every single time we go across the field and we know you know we had some great leaders out there tonight. Hali Long was one of them," he added.

Long rounded together the Filipinas, who were left reeling and emotional following Sara Eggesvik being sent off unexpectedly in the 53rd minute when she incurred her second yellow card of the game.

Despite going down to a 10-woman squad, Long spearheaded the Filipinas' efforts that saw them threaten Chile still until the late goings of the game.

Her efforts were well received by Stajcic, who also commended the rest of the team for the heart they showed in the unusual situation.

"It's nice to see one of the captains of the team stand up and lead with courage and determination and hard work when we most needed it," he said of Long.

With less than a year to go before the country's maiden appearance in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, Stajcic appreciated the growth.

"[The team] showed so much heart and spirit, it was really one of the best efforts from us in the last 12 months to be able to almost get on the front foot with one player less and creates lots of chances and be positive and determined and showed all the attributes that we need to have within the group," he said.

FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Amores officially sacked from JRU Bombers, faces suspension in classes
play

Amores officially sacked from JRU Bombers, faces suspension in classes

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Jose Rizal University has meted additional sanctions on player John Amores following his infamous rampage in an NCAA game...
Sports
fbtw
Australian basketball player Humphries comes out as gay

Australian basketball player Humphries comes out as gay

3 hours ago
An Australian basketballer on Wednesday became the first openly gay man to compete in the country's professional league, saying...
Sports
fbtw

No rest for weary

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
Gilas arrived home from Jeddah late Monday night and head coach Chot Reyes called for a TNT coaches meeting at 8 the next morning before practice to get ready for the game against Meralco in the PBA Commissioner’s...
Sports
fbtw
Our Osasuna experience (Part 3)

Our Osasuna experience (Part 3)

By Anthony Suntay | 7 hours ago
As we bring you Part Three of our interview with Luis Arregui, CA Osasuna’s Head of International Development, we’d...
Sports
fbtw
Juan GDL lifts undermanned BC Wolves in friendly

Juan GDL lifts undermanned BC Wolves in friendly

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
In the friendly match, Gomez de Liaño provided key contributions for a Wolves team missing key players Eigirdas Žukauskas,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Hunt resumes for last 3 UAAP semis berths

Hunt resumes for last 3 UAAP semis berths

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
At 9-1, reigning champion University of the Philippines was the first team to secure its slot in the playoffs before UAAP’s...
Sports
fbtw
ICTSI Villamor Match Play: Lascu&ntilde;a foils Que on 19th; Van der Valk, Mondilla advance

ICTSI Villamor Match Play: Lascuña foils Que on 19th; Van der Valk, Mondilla advance

1 hour ago
Tony Lascuña pulled through in a gripping battle of nerves with Angelo Que in a duel that extended to 19th hole, Guido...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline, Choco Mucho rekindle sibling rivalry in pivotal PVL duel

Creamline, Choco Mucho rekindle sibling rivalry in pivotal PVL duel

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Expect a record crowd as Creamline clashes with sister team Choco Mucho in a crucial Premier Volleyball League Reinforced...
Sports
fbtw
Ikeda forges semis clash vs Malixi; Harmie, Marvi collide

Ikeda forges semis clash vs Malixi; Harmie, Marvi collide

1 hour ago
Chihiro Ikeda and Rianne Malixi produced another pair of lopsided wins to arrange an explosive showdown while Harmie Constantino...
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee naturalization bill passes first reading in Congress

Brownlee naturalization bill passes first reading in Congress

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
House Bill 825, authored by Deputy Speaker and 1-Pacman partylist Rep. Mikee Romero, passed the initial hurdle on Wednesday...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with