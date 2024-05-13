^

Sports

RRQ Kaito outlasts Echo Proud to cop MDL crown

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
May 13, 2024 | 1:47pm
RRQ Kaito outlasts Echo Proud to cop MDL crown
It had been an incredible run for the Kingdom as they went on a nine-game winning streak during the regular season. They then swept Blacklist Academy in the semifinals to keep their record intact heading into the grand finals.

MANILA, Philippines – There's a new champion in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Development League (MDL) Philippines after RRQ Kaito defeated back-to-back champions Echo Proud, 3-2, in the Season 3 grand finals — the league's first offline final — at the Shooting Gallery Studios over the weekend.

It had been an incredible run for the Kingdom as they went on a nine-game winning streak during the regular season. They then swept Blacklist Academy in the semifinals to keep their record intact heading into the grand finals.

Defending champions Echo Proud, however, fought from the bottom half of the standings, finishing the regular season in fifth place but managed to book their ticket to the Grand Finals by sweeping ONIC Arsenals and second seed Omega Neos.

In the grand finals, RRQ Kaito took a quick opening game, but Echo Proud regrouped and answered back with a win in Game 2, then propelled themselves to match point after a dominant Game 3 win in just 11 minutes.

In Game 4, it seemed that Echo Proud was on the brink of their third straight MDL title, but the eagerness to end the game quickly cost them as RRQ Kaito mounted a base defense thanks to goldlaner Cymond "Cy" Torres to force a decider.

With the global ban rule in place, RRQ Kaito once again outdrafted Echo Proud in Game 5, leading to a quick victory to claim their first MDL title.

The win in the grand finals saw RRQ Kaito with a perfect season run, winning all eleven of their matches in MDL Philippines Season 3, a feat their sister team from Brazil RRQ Akira had done back in 2022, winning all 14 games in the regular season and the three match-ups in the playoffs during the MPL Brazil Season 3.

vuukle comment

ESPORTS

GAMING

MOBILE LEGENDS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Hallasgo wins gold dedicated to daughter

Hallasgo wins gold dedicated to daughter

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Former Southeast Asian Games marathon queen Christine Hallasgo wanted her women’s 10,000-meter victory in the ICTSI...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Pirates stay in hunt

Lady Pirates stay in hunt

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Losing three straight entering the NCAA Season 99 women’s volleyball stepladder semifinals would usually send one into...
Sports
fbtw
Cool Smashers extend dynastic reign

Cool Smashers extend dynastic reign

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Creamline’s destiny has long been written in the stars for everyone to see.
Sports
fbtw
Bolts sweep past Road warriors

Bolts sweep past Road warriors

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
The stage is set for another high-powered post-season duel between Meralco and Barangay Ginebra.
Sports
fbtw
Celtics, Mavs roar ahead

Celtics, Mavs roar ahead

14 hours ago
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined to score 61 points to fire the Boston Celtics to a bounce-back NBA playoff win over...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
JPGT Splendido fires off, sets spotlight on young bets

JPGT Splendido fires off, sets spotlight on young bets

3 hours ago
Amid the scenic backdrop of Splendido Taal, anticipation crackles in the air as young golfers tee off Tuesday, May 14, in...
Sports
fbtw
Smart's Omega Empress bound for 3rd MWI stint

Smart's Omega Empress bound for 3rd MWI stint

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
The country's top all-female Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) team, Smart Empress, is heading to its third MLBB Women's Invitational...
Sports
fbtw
Eya Laure remains confident in UST amid Poyos injury

Eya Laure remains confident in UST amid Poyos injury

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
UST alumna Eya Laure kept her firm belief in the Golden Tigresses after Angge Poyos’ injury derailed their bid for the...
Sports
fbtw
Mbappe bids farewell to PSG fans with defeat in final home game

Mbappe bids farewell to PSG fans with defeat in final home game

7 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe scored on his final home appearance as a Paris Saint-Germain player, but the French champions suffered a surprise...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with