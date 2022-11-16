One woman down, Filipinas hold ground in narrow loss vs Chile

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's national football team showed character in a narrow 1-0 loss against Chile after playing half of the game one woman down at the Estadio Municipal de la Pintana in Santiago on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Filipinas midfielder Sara Eggesvik was sent off at the 53rd minute after incurring her second yellow card, slashing the visitors' manpower to just 10 players for the rest of the game.

Eggesvik's exit compounded the Philippines' woes who were down 1-nil after a 23rd minute goal from Karen Araya.

But the Filipinas were not to be denied as they kept the pressure on until the final whistle against the Chileans.

The Philippines had some decent looks on goal even with 10 women on the field as they looked for the equalizer, the closest being a Bella Flanigan try off of a mistake by debuting keeper Ryann Torrero at the 90th minute mark saw the ball back into the Chilean goal box.

But Flanigan could not get the angle as it went wide and the score remained the same.

Katrina Guillou, Sarina Bolden and Quinley Quezada all had chances on netting the tying goal in the second half but could not find the target as the Filipinas absorbed the loss.

Splendid goalkeeping from Olivia McDaniel supplied denials on Valentina Navarrete Acuna and Daniela Zamora Mancilla to keep the score at 1-0 until the final whistle.

The Filipinas held their ground tremendously against the World No. 38 Chileans in a chippy affair that saw yellow cards shown left and right — even Filipinas head coach Alen Stajcic was booked for complaining in the latter stage of the second half.

The Philippines thus logged a draw and a loss in their two friendlies against Chile.