^

Sports

PBA Player of the Week Jeron Teng powers red-hot Converge

Philstar.com
November 15, 2022 | 1:11pm
PBA Player of the Week Jeron Teng powers red-hot Converge
Jeron Teng was the steady force all week-long in the FiberXers’ contrasting wins, averaging 22.5 points on 55% clip, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – Another week, another pair of wins for Converge as the PBA's hottest team steamrolled its way to the 2022 Commissioner's Cup playoffs.

The FiberXers extended their win streak to seven games with big victories over Phoenix Super LPG and Rain or Shine for an 8-2 record and a seat in the quarterfinals of the import-spiced tournament.

But while a multitude of players stepped up to keep the fire going for Converge, it was veteran leader Jeron Teng who stamped the biggest mark for the team.

Teng was the steady force all week-long in the FiberXers’ contrasting wins, averaging 22.5 points on 55% clip, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists as Converge joined guest team Bay Area Dragons in the quarterfinals.

His efficient numbers and leadership in guiding the youth-laden FiberXers propelled him to be chosen as the Cignal Play-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period Nov. 9-13.

It was the second straight PBAPC citation for a Converge player after Aljun Melecio won the honor last week.

Teng, the no. 5 overall pick in the 2017 draft, sparked his week by scoring 25 points, nine rebounds, and four assists in the FiberXers’ high-scoring 132-127 win over Phoenix Super LPG in a game pitting the two hottest teams in the league.

Staring defeat at the hands of Rain or Shine, the son of former PBA player Alvin Teng finished with 20 points, four rebounds, and three assists as Converge clawed its way back from 17 points down to escape with a thrilling 102-101 win and keep its streak alive.

Teng poured six of his total points in the FiberXers’ dominant fourth quarter, before Justin Arana drained the game-winning basket in the last 15 seconds to cap the amazing come-from-behind win.

He edged out Will Navarro and Arvin Tolentino of Northport, which also went 2-0 during the same stretch to boost its own playoff drive, in a tight voting for the weekly citation being deliberated upon by the men and women regularly covering the PBA beat.

CONVERGE

JERON TENG

PBA

PBA PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pacman to face Garcia?

Pacman to face Garcia?

By Joaquin Henson | 2 days ago
There is talk in Manny Pacquiao’s camp that if the former eight-division world boxing champion emerges unscathed in...
Sports
fbtw

Sweep on the road

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
From the fourth FIBA World Cup Asia qualifying window to the fifth, Gilas lined up only seven players who saw action in the combined four games Bobby Ray Parks, Calvin Oftana, Scottie Thompson, Kai Sotto, Jamie Malonzo,...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine sports chief vows to support boxers through 2024 Olympics

Philippine sports chief vows to support boxers through 2024 Olympics

22 hours ago
Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Noli Eala has committed to support the national boxing team in its quest for...
Sports
fbtw
Cignal, F2 resume hunt for semis slots

Cignal, F2 resume hunt for semis slots

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Cignal and F2 Logistics aim to stay in the semifinal hunt when they tackle PLDT and Akari, respectively, today in the Premier...
Sports
fbtw
Manila Nomads Braves stuns Azzurri Verde in AIA 7s football semis

Manila Nomads Braves stuns Azzurri Verde in AIA 7s football semis

By Rick Olivares | 22 hours ago
Is it the upset of the tournament? Or was a clear lane given to Kaya to defend their AIA 7s Women’s Division One t...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sizzling Celtics edge Thunder for 7th straight win

Sizzling Celtics edge Thunder for 7th straight win

1 hour ago
Jayson Tatum scored 27 points and Jaylen Brown added 26 to lead the Boston Celtics over Oklahoma City, 126-122, stretching...
Sports
fbtw
Cari&ntilde;o&rsquo;s brace tows Azkals Development Team past Stallions in PFL

Cariño’s brace tows Azkals Development Team past Stallions in PFL

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
The Azkals Development Team rode the goal-scoring prowess of Dov Cariño, who scored a brace for a 2-1 win over Stallions...
Sports
fbtw
Sino, Manila Digger advance to 7s Football semis

Sino, Manila Digger advance to 7s Football semis

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
Title favorites Sino FC and Manila Digger dispatched their quarterfinals opponents in contrasting fashion during last weekend’s...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic dispatches Tsitsipas in ATP Finals opener

Djokovic dispatches Tsitsipas in ATP Finals opener

3 hours ago
Novak Djokovic had enough of an edge at the beginning and the end as he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) in the ATP...
Sports
fbtw
Heavyweight champion Fury says he needs to stay 'sane' behind retirement U-turn

Heavyweight champion Fury says he needs to stay 'sane' behind retirement U-turn

3 hours ago
Tyson Fury said he made his brief retirement from boxing because he knew no other way of "keeping it sane".
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with