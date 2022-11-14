Diliman, CEU annihilate UCBL rivals

Games Thursday

(Paco Arena, Manila)

12 p.m. – Olivarez vs LPU-B

1:45 p.m. – Diliman vs PCU-D

3:30 p.m. – CEU vs UB

MANILA, Philippines – Diliman College launched its three-peat bid on a high note while Centro Escolar University made a stern warning with a 50-point demolition of Guang Ming College in the PG Flex Linoleum-UCBL Monday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Diliman Blue Dragons started strong, wavered a bit before pouring on the heat in the payoff period to score an 81-66 over opening day winner University Batangas.

The CEU Scorpions were more ruthless, pounding out a 106-56 victory over newcomer Guang Ming College in the second game of the triple-header.

The Scorpions imposed their might in the shaded lane as they scored 78 points on the way to a blowout win – the largest winning margin so far in the seven-team tournament presented by Vespa.

In the other game, Olivarez College pulled off a thrilling 89-85 win over Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas to forge a three-way tie for the lead with Diliman and CEU.

Mark Gallano led all scorers with 23 points apart from grabbing 9 rebounds while Edmund dela Cruz added 20 as the Sea Lions likewise made their title aspiration known to everyone.

The Scorpions practically settled the outcome of the game after racing to a commanding a 92-40 advantage after outscoring Guang Ming, 37-5, in the third frame.l

Protecting a slim 58-54 lead going into the final 10 minutes of play, the Blue Dragons went to veteran guard Robbie Mario Darang and John Parista who buried a triple each in a decisive run to build enough cushion which they valiantly protected to win pulling away.

While the timely baskets of Darang and Parista were crucial, it was the game-long brilliance of sophomore AldrinLigon that spelled the difference, posting double-double of 21 points and 10 boards apart from dishing out two assists.

Darang also produced a double-double with 15 points and 10 assists while Parista added 12 as the Blue Dragons handed the Brahmans their first defeat in two games. UB beat Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas in overtime, 96-90, in the opener last week.

Harold de Guzman led the Brahmans with 14.