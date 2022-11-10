^

Sports

MPBL: Nueva Ecija, San Juan go for sweep

Philstar.com
November 10, 2022 | 11:59am
MPBL: Nueva Ecija, San Juan go for sweep
Hesed Gabo will play a key role for Nueva Ecija against Pampanga.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – Nueva Ecija and San Juan try to forge a finals' clash in the North Division when they tackle Pampanga and Pasig, respectively, on Friday in the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 4th Season Presented by Xtreme at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards subdued the Pampanga Giant Lanterns, 104-89, while San Juan Go for Gold routed Pasig MCW Sports, 88-68, in the openers of theirbest-of-three semifinal series on Monday and are favored to repeat.

Nueva Ecija, which swept the elimination phase and Marikina in the quarterfinals, will be gunning for its 25th straight win under Coach Jerson Cabiltes at 6:30 p.m.

The Rice Vanguards, whose roster is so deep that Cabiltes can afford platoon substitutions, will be led by Michael Mabulac, John Bryon Villarias, Michael Juico, Hesed Gabo and Will McAloney.

Other Vanguards who can deliver any time are Jay Collado, Jonathan Uyloan, Pamboy Raymundo, Renz Palma, JR Taganas, Philip Manalang and Bobby Balucanag.

Pampanga, composed mostly of homegrown talents, however, has shown than it can compete with Nueva Ecija up to the fourth quarter and is capable of springing a surprise.

Archie Concepcion is expected to atone for his fair performance in Game 1 and spearhead the Giant Lanterns, who will aalso bank on Jammer Jamito, Jayson Castro Aplonio, John Lorenz Capulong, Dominick Vera, Michael Garcia and Christopher Lagrama.

San Juan also aims to sweep Pasig in the 9 p.m. encounter with Coach Randy Alcantara again expected to bank on Judel Fuentes, Michael Calisaaan, Dexter Maiquez, Orlan Wamar and Marwin Taywan.

For Pasig to bounce back, Top Gun Carlo Lastimosa must deliver, along with Jason Melano, Robbie Manalang, Ryan Costelo and Jason Ballesteros.

