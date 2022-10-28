Prulla on collision course with Capadocia

MANILA, Philippines — Janella Rose Prulla was the youngest to make the finals in the most recent Philippine Columbian Association Open three years ago.

She’s now hoping to go all the way and win the crown against the same person who denied her the title in 2019 – seven-time winner Marian Jade Capadocia.

Prulla, 17, from San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, downed doubles partner Makeliah Nepomuceno, 6-3, 6-4, yesterday, lining herself up for a possible rematch with Capadocia in the 39th PCA Open at the Plaza Dilao courts.

“The last time she (Capadocia) beat me, I was only 14 years old and lean and didn’t have much muscle,” said Prulla, who made her debut in last May’s Hanoi Southeast Asian Games where she made the quarterfinals.

“But I’m stronger now and I have an idea of what to expect,” she added.

But before the Capadocia-Prulla championship sequel could happen, Prulla must first hurdle the winner between Miles Vitaliano and qualifier Alexa Santos, who were playing at press time.