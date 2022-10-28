^

Sports

Prulla on collision course with Capadocia

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
October 28, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Janella Rose Prulla was the youngest to make the finals in the most recent Philippine Columbian Association Open three years ago.

She’s now hoping to go all the way and win the crown against the same person who denied her the title in 2019 – seven-time winner Marian Jade Capadocia.

Prulla, 17, from San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, downed doubles partner Makeliah Nepomuceno, 6-3, 6-4, yesterday, lining herself up for a possible rematch with Capadocia in the 39th PCA Open at the Plaza Dilao courts.

“The last time she (Capadocia) beat me, I was only 14 years old and lean and didn’t have much muscle,” said Prulla, who made her debut in last May’s Hanoi Southeast Asian Games where she made the quarterfinals.

“But I’m stronger now and I have an idea of what to expect,” she added.

But before the Capadocia-Prulla championship sequel could happen, Prulla must first hurdle the winner between Miles Vitaliano and qualifier Alexa Santos, who were playing at press time.           

JANELLA ROSE PRULLA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Juan Gomez de Lia&ntilde;o given limited minutes in debut with European squad

Juan Gomez de Liaño given limited minutes in debut with European squad

By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
Juan Gomez de Liaño saw limited action in his European league debut as BC Wolves ran away with a 95-70 win against...
Sports
fbtw
B. League pros Ramos, Parks, Ravena bros set to rejoin Gilas soon

B. League pros Ramos, Parks, Ravena bros set to rejoin Gilas soon

By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
According to a news release by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), Dwight Ramos, Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, and Ray...
Sports
fbtw
Adelaide coach explains Kai Sotto's limited minutes

Adelaide coach explains Kai Sotto's limited minutes

By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
In Adelaide's three games this year, Sotto has only played 14 minutes combined — tallying four points, 10 rebounds and...
Sports
fbtw
PSC, Ilocos Sur partner for Batang Pinoy 2022

PSC, Ilocos Sur partner for Batang Pinoy 2022

8 hours ago
Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Jose Emmanuel “Noli” Eala and Ilocos Sur Gov. Jeremias “Jerry”...
Sports
fbtw
Constantino stops Avaricio, rules LPGT Pradera golf tiff

Constantino stops Avaricio, rules LPGT Pradera golf tiff

9 hours ago
Harmie Constantino stayed out of harm’s way while Chanelle Avaricio floundered in a pressure-packed backside duel between...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Harmie fights back from 2 down, reigns in Pradera

Harmie fights back from 2 down, reigns in Pradera

1 hour ago
Harmie Constantino stayed out of harm’s way while Chanelle Avaricio floundered in a pressure-packed backside duel between...
Sports
fbtw

Prulla on collision course with Capadocia

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Janella Rose Prulla was the youngest to make the finals in the most recent Philippine Columbian Association Open three years ago.
Sports
fbtw

Inspire plays it forward

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 hour ago
At the height of the pandemic, Inspire Sports Academy was a safe haven for national athletes training to stay fit for international competitions.
Sports
fbtw

Inspire plays it forward

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 hour ago
At the height of the pandemic, Inspire Sports Academy was a safe haven for national athletes training to stay fit for international competitions.
Sports
fbtw

Vigan to host Batang Pinoy

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Batang Pinoy, a multi-sports event for Filipino athletes aged 15 years old and below that produced the likes of Tokyo Olympic gold winner Hidilyn Diaz and world champion gymnast Caloy Yulo, will make a much-awaited...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with