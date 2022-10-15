Quiambao seeks 2nd 5150 win in Subic

MANILA, Philippines -- Bea Quiambao is all geared up for a crack at a second Olympic distance race crown, upbeat but wary of her chances against an equally determined women’s field in the Alveo 5150 Subic Bay unfolding October 23 in the country’s triathlon capital.

Quiambao, who dominated the Sun Life 5150 Bohol last July, was actually set for the “double” drive in Davao last month but opted to skip the Penong’s 5150 at the last minute to honor a previous commitment.

But the extended break has given the Next Step Tri spearhead more time to prepare and toughen up for the upcoming 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run event, making her the triathlete to beat both in the overall championship and in the 20-24 age category.

But a slew of others are also coming into the race, featuring athletes keen on doing short-distance but challenging races in a world-class set-up, all primed up, including Francesca Mosni, Gaea Maramon, Jacquelyn Cruz, Meeren Aguilar, Jessica Espiritu, Charlotte Jackson, Gracelle Samson, Karen Manayon, Louise Lopez and Louise Santos, guaranteeing a spirited chase for both the overall crown and age-group trophies.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Pagaura, who finished third in Bohol, headlines the men’s side of the event organized by the IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc. with the likes of Tristan Samson, Andrew Santos, Jose Simbillo, Jan So, Sebastian Teves, young Irienold Reig, Jr., Joshua Patajo, Joaquin Laurel and Jigo Libiran also setting out targeting the top podium finish.

Beefing up the men’s roster in Alveo 5150, sponsored by Alveo, SBMA, Finis, Rudy Project, Sante Barley, Lalamove, Active, Manila Bulletin and Tempo, are Thirdee Liceralde, Ron Lozano, Justin Lu, Nicolo Magadia, Alonzo Magadia, Reynald Mallari, Zachary Maranon, Kim Franza, Michael Gacad, Enrico Galvez, Kevin Garcia, CJ Custodio, Justin Dee, Sydney Du, Cesar Carpio, Donovan Catindoy, Ralph Cayabyab, Benedict Adolph, Paul Adriano, Reuven Alzaga, Adrien Arqueza, Carlsten Baday and Micah Barcelona.

Registration is ongoing. For details, log on to www.ironman.com.

Aside from the individual honors, other titles to be disputed in the event, designed for those seeking to level up in endurance racing, are the relay all-male and all-female, the relay mixed and the Go For Gold Sunrise Sprint.

Ushering in the Alveo 5150 is the IronKids on Oct. 22 featuring the future of Philippine triathlon in their own version of the swim-bike-run race set at various distances.