Bolts pull away late, send Dyip reeling to 20th straight loss

MANILA, Philippines — The Meralco Bolts surged in the fourth quarter to take a 105-92 victory over the reeling Terrafirma Dyip for their first win in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Friday.

After a game of runs saw the Dyip within three, 76-79, heading into the final salvo, the Bolts scored in bunches in crucial stretches to lead comfortably in the endgame.

Bong Quinto hit a 3-pointer to push Meralco's lead to 11, 93-82, with 7:24 ticks left in the game. That seemed to be the beginning of the end for Terrafirma — who are now losers of 20 straight games — as they never got within single digits from then on.

Aaron Black gave Meralco its biggest lead with two free throws, 105-90, with 31 seconds remaining before Gelo Alolino hit a jump shot to arrive at the final score.

Reinforcement Johnny O'Bryant paced Meralco in the win with 31 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

Quinto and Black added 17 markers each to pace the locals' contribution.

The Bolts thus improved to 1-2 and notched their first win of the conference in the absence of head coach Norman Black who was sidelined due to health and safety protocols.

Meanwhile, the still slumping Dyip leaned on Lester Prosper's 35 points, 18 rebounds and three assists in the losing effort.

Next for the Bolts are the Converge FiberXers on October 15, while the Dyip will seek to end their slump against the Blackwater Bossing on October 14.