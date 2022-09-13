^

Sports

Larry Alcala enters the Metaverse with Scarletbox.io

Philstar.com
September 13, 2022 | 11:40am
Larry Alcala enters the Metaverse with Scarletbox.io

MANILA, Philippines – Scarletbox.io, the first Blue-Chip Fine Arts NFT (Non-Fungible Token) Launchpad in Asia, pays tribute to beloved cartoonist and national artist Larry Alcala with a witty and fun PFP (Profile Picture) collection.

True to its vision of bridging the generations through arts and culture, this accolade celebrates the Larry Alcala collection with inspiring NFT projects of today: Bored Punks of Society, Planktoons, Distort Monsters, Black Eyed Freaks, Mustachioverse by Ownly, and Bjorn Calleja. The images of these projects will be embedded in select Larry Alcala PFPs to create Rares.

Get to know these amazing partner projects that have made a difference in this space.

Bored Punks of Society (@boredpunksoc): Bored Punks of Society is a community-driven social movement x social club that is focused on educating, connecting, thriving, and spreading the beauty of cryptocurrencies, investing, and web 3.0 to the mass through onboarding and NFTs.

Planktoons (@planktoonsNFT): Planktoons is a collection of 4444 planktons-in-onesies. A choose-your-own-adventure story is built from the ground up by their artists, lore writers, and content writers. It's up to the community to decide what happens in each part of the story over the course of the season.

Distort Monsters (@distortmonsters): Distort Monsters’ art is influenced by skateboarding and punk rock, his characters are more than just bold outlines and multilinear textures —they’re colorful representations of a counterculture spirit.

Black Eyed Freaks (@blackeyedfreaks): A collection created by Artist Nokturnal. These PFPs are made according to what the requestors do or desire to become. What makes these PFPs unique is that they have no eyes – branding the project as Black Eyed Freaks.

Bjorn Calleja (@bjorncalleja): Bjorn Calleja is a Filipino painter and interdisciplinary artist, whose works play with the idea of the micro and macro-cosms of humans within and against their environments, in an ecological, social, and internal sense.

Mustachio Quest by Ownly (@ownlyio and @mustachioverse): The Mustachios are the first-ever NFT Tales to be told in the NFT industry. Intricately hand-drawn by the talented Boii Mustache. The play-and-earn game, Mustachio Quest, is where our Mustachio holders can fulfill quests in an open-world NFT game as their 3D Mustachio avatar.

This is a wonderful welcome for Larry Alcala fans who grew up with his characters that epitomized the quintessential Pinoy life. Larry Alcala is best known for his weekly Sunday series the Slice of Life which became an anticipated issue every Sunday for all Filipino families where it's a game to find his hidden profile. He is a true symbol of Pinoy Pop Culture and was also awarded the Grand Collar of the Order of National Artists.

If you are interested to be notified on Larry Alcala's drop, please sign up at: Want to Collect a Piece of Larry Alcala

The Larry Alcala NFT is perfect as gifts for you or your loved one, with its numerous colorful characters, you can definitely identify someone you know, from your own family or community, or even find a reflection of yourself! You can be active by following Scarletbox’s social media accounts to be whitelisted. In addition to owning your Larry Alcala character, you will get these perks: access to merchandise drops, chance to win free raffled prizes, and exclusive gifts for certain rares.

This is the Pre-Reveal Box that collectors will get. Once revealed, the collectors will get to see the Larry Alcala character they own.

LARRY ALCALA

NFT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
HD Spikers, Nationals eye No. 4 vs Sealions, Griffins

HD Spikers, Nationals eye No. 4 vs Sealions, Griffins

22 hours ago
Unbeaten Cignal and National University-Sta. Elena try to build up confidence and momentum in preparation for their much awaited...
Sports
fbtw
Goorjian shocked at PBA talent

Goorjian shocked at PBA talent

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Bay Area Dragons head coach Brian Goorjian said yesterday he was shocked at the display of talent, skills and versatility...
Sports
fbtw

Triumph for Philippine tennis

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
Despite the suspension of the Philippine Tennis Association by both International Tennis Federation and Philippine Olympic Committee, the country’s tennis superstar Alex Eala continues to wave the national...
Sports
fbtw
Malaysia gains Division A promotion after beating Mongolia in FIBA U18 Women's Asian tiff

Malaysia gains Division A promotion after beating Mongolia in FIBA U18 Women's Asian tiff

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Malaysia earned a Division A promotion after taking the Division B crown with a 64-53 win over Mongolia in the 2022 FIBA U18...
Sports
fbtw
PSC chief upbeat with senators&rsquo; backing of Philippine sports

PSC chief upbeat with senators’ backing of Philippine sports

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Philippine Sports Commission chair Noli Eala on Monday assured Senate Committee on Sports chair Bong Go that they will fulfill...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Power for power: BOOM Esports named Acer Nitro brand ambassador

Power for power: BOOM Esports named Acer Nitro brand ambassador

55 minutes ago
Acer has named BOOM Esports, one of the Southeast Asian powerhouses in the Dota Pro Circuit scene, as the new ambassador for...
Sports
fbtw
SBP targets successful FIBA World Cup hosting, record-breaking attendance&nbsp;

SBP targets successful FIBA World Cup hosting, record-breaking attendance 

1 hour ago
The Philippines is looking not just to stage a successful FIBA World Cup hosting, but also targeting a record-breaking attendance...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Batangas keeps Rizal at bay

MPBL: Batangas keeps Rizal at bay

3 hours ago
Batangas City Embassy Chill held off a steady rally by Rizal Xentromall to tally a 68-65 victory on Monday in the OKbet-MPBL...
Sports
fbtw
LaLiga 2022

LaLiga 2022

By Anthony Suntay | 3 hours ago
LaLiga Santander is back for another exciting season!
Sports
fbtw
Manila Nomads Braves deals Kaya first loss in AIA 7s women&rsquo;s football tourney

Manila Nomads Braves deals Kaya first loss in AIA 7s women’s football tourney

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
Manila Nomads Braves scraped past previously undefeated Kaya FC in the AIA 7s Football Tournament Women’s Division 1...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with