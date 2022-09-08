PBA journeyman Jay Washington heads to Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines -- Jay Washington will be moving his pro career to Japan after 17 years in the PBA.

Washington, 40, was announced to have signed a player contract with the Japan B. League's Ryukyu Golden Kings on Thursday.

A four-time PBA champion, Washington played last with the Blackwater Bossing in the Governor's Cup last season.

He was selected as the first overall pick in the 2005 PBA draft by the Air21 Express but played his first three seasons in the PBA with the TNT Tropang Giga franchise, then known as the Talk 'N Text Phone Pals.

Washington also played for teams like the San Miguel Beermen, GlobalPort Batang Pier and Rain or Shine Elasto Painters.

He was also a three-time member of the PBA Mythical First Team.

According to the team, Washington is expected to be a backup bigman during the absence of Hugh Watanabe who is nursing an injury.

The Ryukyu Golden Kings are fresh off of a runner-up finish to the Utsonomiya Brex in the 2021-22 B. League season championship.

Washington shared enthusiasm in joining his new ball club.

"The 2021-22 season has been a great season for the Kings, but we have even bigger goals to achieve and we're excited to work towards them this season," he said.

"I am proud to play for such a great organization and look forward to continued success. I will play hard with the determination to dedicate myself. All to become a champion," he continued.

Washington joins nine other Filipino players who will play pro hoops in Japan. He is the fifth former PBA player to suit up for a B. League team.

Kiefer Ravena (Shiga Lakes), Matthew Wright (Kyoto Hannaryz), Bobby Ray Parks (Nagoya Diamond Dolphins) and Greg Slaughter (Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka) are the former PBA players who have taken their talents to Japan.