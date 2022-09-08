After Taiwan, Jordan Heading says B. League stint a 'step up' in career

MANILA, Philippines — Jordan Heading is ready to take his pro career to the next level as he is set for his Japan B. League debut with the Nagasaki Velca in the B2 League later this year.

After having a stellar season with the Taichung Suns of Taiwan's T1 League, Heading will test his mettle in the Land of the Rising Sun.

In Taiwan, he averaged 19.9 points, 4.6 boards and 2.4 assists as he led the Suns to the finals.

Now though, Heading expects a tougher grind with the stiff competition in the B. League ranks.

"Taiwan has some good basketball players as well, but the Japanese players in the B.League is a step up for sure," said Heading during his press conference with Nagasaki.

"In my time with the Velca, I can say that the competition is very high and the competition will be very strong as well," he added.

Nagasaki is fresh off a promotion to B2 after finishing the B3 season with 42 wins and only three losses. They were named B3 champions.

With high expectations as the team hopes to stay in B2 or even gain promotion to the top division, Heading said that his Taiwan stint will significantly let him help his new team.

"I think it will help a lot. Every year of professional basketball can never do you wrong," said Heading.

"Just the extra reps under my belt as well as being able to be in a leadership position in my time in Taiwan will help me a lot," he continued.

The B2 league will kick off next month. Heading is joined there by Greg Slaughter (Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka) and Kobe Paras (Altiri Chiba).

Other Filipino imports play in Division 1 of the tournament, including Thirdy Ravena (San-En NeoPhoenix), Dwight Ramos (Levanga Hokkaido), Justine Baltazar (Hiroshima Dragonflies), Kiefer Ravena (Shiga Lakes), Bobby Ray Parks (Nagoya Diamond Dolphins) and Matthew Wright (Kyoto Hannaryz).