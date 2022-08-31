adidas' latest running shoe 4DFWD drops September

MANILA, Philippines — Sports brand adidas opens September with its most advanced running shoe as the adidas 4DFWD drops on the first of the month.

Designed to move runners in one direction only — forward — the shoe was created with 18 years worth of real-world athlete data, as five million variations of the 4D midsole were evaluated.

adidas' latest offering features an industry-first bowtie-shaped lattice midsole that transforms pressure into a horizontal force that moves runners forward, providing the wearer with a non-stop smooth forward transition.

The shoe was designed in collaboration with adidas' global innovation partner Carbon's Digital Light Synthesis to create a precisely fine-tuned midsole that offers scientifically proven forward motion benefit.

"At adidas, we're always looking at the ways technology and data can intersect to create the best possible products for our runners," said adidas Senior Product Manager Charlotte Heidmann.

"With the new 4DFWD, we made the impossible possible, challenging the laws of science by using a unique performance benefit designed to move you forward. With every stride, the midsole of the adidas 4DFWD turns vertical impact into horizontal forward motion for an unstoppable smooth forward transition and new underfoot experience throughout the run."

The shoe retails Php12,000 a pair and will be available on September 1 online and in the adidas app.

It will be offered in various colorways, including a Carbon Cloud White and Impact Orange iteration for men, and Grey Five and Cloud White colorway for women.