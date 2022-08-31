Japeth Aguilar thinks Kai Sotto already a 'core player' of Philippine hoops

MANILA, Philippines — Seven-time PBA champion Japeth Aguilar is already a believer in the capacity of Gilas teammate and youngster Kai Sotto to become one of Philippine basketball's biggest names.

Now a personal witness to Sotto's growth during their stint with the national team in the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, the Gilas veteran had nothing but praise for his fellow big man.

"For me, Kai, as young as he is, is already a core player ng Philippine basketball," said Aguilar after the game.

The country's best bet to become the first homegrown Filipino in the NBA, Aguilar said there is nothing more to teach the Adelaide 36ers cager as he already knows what to do.

"I can't say advice kasi 'di ko siya maadvice. Alam na niya ang gagawin niya," said Aguilar.

He also urged everyone to support Sotto in his journey. The youngster is looking to barge into the NBA anew after going unselected in the 2022 NBA draft.

"Lets just support Kai and yung journey na lang ni Kai is to keep growing and keep learning sa mga experience niya," said Aguilar.

"I believe na isa siya sa magiging dominant players sa Asia and even the world. He's young, he's just 20 years old," he added.

Sotto is headed back to Australia after his latest tour with Gilas to play his second pro hoops season with Adelaide in the Australia National Basketball League.