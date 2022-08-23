Philippine sports body seeks P546M budget for 2023 competitions

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Sports Commission has committed to support the national team in at least nine major international competitions, including the Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia in what will be a busy 2023.

The government sports-funding agency has proposed a budget of over P546 million to the Department of Budget and Management to bankroll at least five of the targeted major meets abroad, including around P250 million for the 32nd edition of the biennial meet slated May 2-16.

“We are hoping that the proposed budget will be approved by our country’s leaders. As a former athlete, the unwavering support of the government along with the full backing of the Filipino people are vital for our success,” said PSC commissioner and officer-in-charge Olivia “Bong” Coo.

The four other events included in the DBM proposal were the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games set September 23 to October 8 (P100 million), the 4th World Combat Games from October 5-14 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (P72 million), the 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games from November 17-26 in Bangkok and Chonburi, Thailand (P67 million) and the 2nd World Beach Games from August 5-17 in Bali, Indonesia (P56 million).

Budget for participation in the ASEAN Para Games in Phnom Penh and Asian Para Games in Hangzhou and two world-level competitions of FIBA and FIFA are still being finalized as of this writing.

“We’re happy and proud that our Filipino athletes have reached this level and are up against the best teams in the world and we support them in any way we can,” said Coo.