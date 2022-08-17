PNVF officially names Creamlineâ€™s AVC Cup roster

PNVF officially names Creamline’s AVC Cup roster

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) released on Wednesday the 14-player roster for the Philippine national team playing in the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Cup for Women set to begin Sunday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

The team is made up of players from newly crowned Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference champions Creamline Cool Smashers.

Alyssa Valdez, Jia Morado-de Guzman, Jema Galanza and Risa Sato banner the roster as part of the Philippine squad, which finished ninth in the last AVC Cup for Women tiff in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand back in 2018.

Completing the 14-woman team are league MVP Tots Carlos, Finals MVP Ced Domingo, and their Creamline teammates Jeanette Panaga, Michele Gumabao, Ella de Jesus, Pau Soriano, Kyla Atienza, Fille Cayetano, Kyle Negrito and Rose Vargas.

Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses will call the shots while Karlo Santos and Bok Morado are his assistants. Mark Caron will be in charge of strength and conditioning.

Since winning the PVL Invitational Conference plum on Sunday, the team has resumed training for the AVC Cup for Women on Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena which will host the event.

The Philippines opens its campaign on Sunday against Vietnam in Pool A action.

The Nationals then play China on Tuesday and Iran on Wednesday before wrapping up their pool games on Thursday against South Korea.

Creamline will need to finish in the top four of their pool to enter the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Pool B has been reduced to four teams with the withdrawal of Kazakhstan. Competing in Pool B are Japan, Thailand, Chinese Taipei and Australia.