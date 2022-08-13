Jalen Green believes Kai Sotto can make it to the NBA

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto has a lot of hopeful supporters that he can be the first-ever homegrown Filipino player in the NBA, and one of them is Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green.

The Filipino-American player was teammates with Sotto for some time with NBA G League Ignite, and was familiar with his game.

After having a stellar season with the NBA in his rookie year, Green thinks that Sotto is just simply taking a different route to his end goal.

"I love Kai's game, super good... He's just on a different journey right now," Green said in an interview during his JG4 Manila Tour with adidas on Friday.

"Everyone has their own path and this is his story, he can make it what he wants to," he added.

Sotto recently went undrafted in the 2022 NBA draft and is set to return to Australia to play his second season for the Adelaide 36ers.

Despite the setback, Green thinks Sotto's pure passion for his NBA dream will be what drives him to the peak.

"I think he loves the game and wants to get to the league so I think he's going to achieve it," he said.

Green, who has Filipino roots from his mother, is only the third-ever NBA player wiht Filipino heritage — joining Jordan Clarkson and Raymond Townsend.

The NBA All-Rookie Team member is currently in the Philippines for his third visit.