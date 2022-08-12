Rockets' Jalen Green gets rockstar treatment in Manila tour

Jalen Green (left) made his first public appearances for his JG4 Manila Tour on Thursday with events at the adidas Brand Center in Makati and Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Paranaque

MANILA, Philippines — Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green received a warm welcome in his first public appearance as part of the JG4 Manila Tour with adidas Philippines on Thursday.

Filipino fans flocked to the adidas Brand Center in Glorietta and Ayala Malls Manila Bay to join Green in his tour, where he held a press conference and enjoyed an experience of Filipino culture.

Green enjoyed the activities, which were highlighted by fans giving him some creative gifts to show their appreciation.

adidas artist and toy maker Quiccs gifted Green with a custom toy that featured nods to adidas and Green himself.

Some fans, meanwhile, chipped in to get the NBA All-Rookie Team member a pair of signed Manny Pacquiao gloves.

Green is a self-confessed fan of the retired boxer.

The 20-year-old was treated to Manila culture Thursday evening with a delve into Filipino street food, art and a car show since Green is also known as a fan of cars.

Green is expected to stay in the country until the weekend.

Green, the third player to enter the NBA with Filipino heritage, traces his roots to Ilocos Sur on his mother's side.