^

Sports

Tamayo tows UP past Mapua in Filoil opener

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
July 23, 2022 | 5:08pm
Tamayo tows UP past Mapua in Filoil opener
Carl Tamayo of the UP Fighting Maroons
UAAP

Games Monday

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

9 a.m. – UE vs EAC
11 a.m. – FEU vs LPU
1 p.m. – UST vs JRU
3 p.m. – AdU vs AU
5 p.m. – UPHSD vs UP

MANILA, Philippines — National team stalwart Carl Tamayo hauled down a solid double-double output as the University of the Philippines smothered Mapua U, 83-59, to open the Filoil EcoOIl Preseason Cup in flying colors Saturday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Fresh from a stint with Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA Asia Cup in Jakarta, Tamayo shrugged off fatigue and stamped the same class over his counterparts by harvesting 16 points and 16 rebounds in the Maroons’ 24-point win.

The UAAP Season 84 Rookie of the Year fired eight of his total output midway through the third quarter where UP unloaded a deciding 24-6 closeout to turn a 33-40 deficit to a huge 57-46 cushion entering the payoff period.

Gerry Abadiano (13) and CJ Catapusan (9) chipped in help while all other Maroons hit the scoring column to backstop Tamayo, who served as one of the bright spots for Gilas in Asia Cup with averages of 12 points and 3.3 rebounds in four games.

UP, the reigning UAAP champion, thus seized an early leeway in Group A that also includes Adamson, University of Perpetual Help System Dalta, College of St. Benilde, National U, Arellano, University of the East and Emilio Aguinaldo College.

“Our focus is on how we can improve as a team. Pinag-usapan lang namin at nag-adjust for whatever our lapses in the first half. That’s our goal every time, learning how we can adjust during games,” said coach Goldwin Monteverde.

UP led by as many as 26 points in a good start for its UAAP build-up after dethroning three-time champion Ateneo and ending its 36-year title drought in the process.

Warren Bonifacio and Brian Lacap had 11 markers each for the Cardinals, who finished runner-up to Mapua in the NCAA this year.

UP aims to go 2-0 against Perpetual tomorrow while Mapua takes a week-long break before colliding with National U next Sunday.

The Scores:

UP 83 -- Tamayo 16, Abadiano 13, Catapusan 9, Gonzales 7, Torculas 7, Fortea 6, Calimag 6, Ramos 6, Cagulangan 5, Alarcon 5, Madrigal 3.
Mapua 59 -- Bonifacio 11, Lacap 11, Garcia 9, Pido 9, Gamboa 7, Hernandez 5, Cuenco 3, Soriano 2, Agustin 2, Igliane 0, Salenga 0, Parinas 0.

Quarterscores: 12-16, 31-33, 57-46, 83-59.

BASKETBALL

UP FIGHTING MAROONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Roach warns Pacquiao's exhibition foe

Roach warns Pacquiao's exhibition foe

By Dino Maragay | 19 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao’s long-time trainer has a simple message for Yoo: It won’t be a walk in the park.
Sports
fbtw
Alex Eala drubs British foe to reach W60 Vitoria-Gasteiz semis

Alex Eala drubs British foe to reach W60 Vitoria-Gasteiz semis

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Eala, who reached the final in her last campaign in a 60,000 tiff, needed less than an hour to dump Silva, 6-1, 6-1.
Sports
fbtw
Cebuano becomes first Pinoy to bag podium in European karting tiff

Cebuano becomes first Pinoy to bag podium in European karting tiff

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
The series is a tiff that has seen the likes of Formula 1 drivers Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, and Geogre...
Sports
fbtw
Wrestling boss Vince McMahon retires from WWE amid hush money probe

Wrestling boss Vince McMahon retires from WWE amid hush money probe

8 hours ago
McMahon, whose longtime friends include Donald Trump, became a character in his own wrestling promotions at one stage and...
Sports
fbtw
Chot Reyes explains stark contrast of Gilas results after Tab Baldwin's departure

Chot Reyes explains stark contrast of Gilas results after Tab Baldwin's departure

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
After a string of promising performances under the tutelage of Tab Baldwin, including a FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers stint where...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
PLDT disarms Army Black Mamba second straight win in PVL Invitational

PLDT disarms Army Black Mamba second straight win in PVL Invitational

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Buoyed by a big game from Fiola Ceballos, PLDT fanned their semis hopes as they improved to 3-1 in the standings.
Sports
fbtw
Top pros gear up for 1st Sambalilo Pro-Am

Top pros gear up for 1st Sambalilo Pro-Am

3 hours ago
Zanieboy Gialon headlines the 53-player pro cast clashing for top honors in the two-day tournament offering a total prize...
Sports
fbtw
No end in sight to Saso's woes as she misses cut in Evian Championship

No end in sight to Saso's woes as she misses cut in Evian Championship

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Expecting to make a charge in an early tee-toff and sustain the momentum of her fiery frontside windup that saved her a 71...
Sports
fbtw
After women's AFF win, Filipinas U18 test mettle in Indonesia

After women's AFF win, Filipinas U18 test mettle in Indonesia

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
After winning the AFF Women's Championship with the seniors team, Flanigan and Maniti join their fellow youngsters to hopefully...
Sports
fbtw
The rise of women in League of Legends: Wild Rift

The rise of women in League of Legends: Wild Rift

By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
Similar to how Valorant highlights female players with Valorant Game Changers, Wild Rift also has things in the works which...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with