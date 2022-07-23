Tamayo tows UP past Mapua in Filoil opener

Games Monday

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

9 a.m. – UE vs EAC

11 a.m. – FEU vs LPU

1 p.m. – UST vs JRU

3 p.m. – AdU vs AU

5 p.m. – UPHSD vs UP

MANILA, Philippines — National team stalwart Carl Tamayo hauled down a solid double-double output as the University of the Philippines smothered Mapua U, 83-59, to open the Filoil EcoOIl Preseason Cup in flying colors Saturday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Fresh from a stint with Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA Asia Cup in Jakarta, Tamayo shrugged off fatigue and stamped the same class over his counterparts by harvesting 16 points and 16 rebounds in the Maroons’ 24-point win.

The UAAP Season 84 Rookie of the Year fired eight of his total output midway through the third quarter where UP unloaded a deciding 24-6 closeout to turn a 33-40 deficit to a huge 57-46 cushion entering the payoff period.

Gerry Abadiano (13) and CJ Catapusan (9) chipped in help while all other Maroons hit the scoring column to backstop Tamayo, who served as one of the bright spots for Gilas in Asia Cup with averages of 12 points and 3.3 rebounds in four games.

UP, the reigning UAAP champion, thus seized an early leeway in Group A that also includes Adamson, University of Perpetual Help System Dalta, College of St. Benilde, National U, Arellano, University of the East and Emilio Aguinaldo College.

“Our focus is on how we can improve as a team. Pinag-usapan lang namin at nag-adjust for whatever our lapses in the first half. That’s our goal every time, learning how we can adjust during games,” said coach Goldwin Monteverde.

UP led by as many as 26 points in a good start for its UAAP build-up after dethroning three-time champion Ateneo and ending its 36-year title drought in the process.

Warren Bonifacio and Brian Lacap had 11 markers each for the Cardinals, who finished runner-up to Mapua in the NCAA this year.

UP aims to go 2-0 against Perpetual tomorrow while Mapua takes a week-long break before colliding with National U next Sunday.

The Scores:

UP 83 -- Tamayo 16, Abadiano 13, Catapusan 9, Gonzales 7, Torculas 7, Fortea 6, Calimag 6, Ramos 6, Cagulangan 5, Alarcon 5, Madrigal 3.

Mapua 59 -- Bonifacio 11, Lacap 11, Garcia 9, Pido 9, Gamboa 7, Hernandez 5, Cuenco 3, Soriano 2, Agustin 2, Igliane 0, Salenga 0, Parinas 0.

Quarterscores: 12-16, 31-33, 57-46, 83-59.