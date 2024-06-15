^

Sports

La Salle's Gagate banners 47-player PVL rookie list

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
June 15, 2024 | 1:48pm
La Salle's Gagate banners 47-player PVL rookie list
La Salle's Thea Gagate
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The race for Alas Pilipinas and La Salle star Thea Gagate is on.

The talented 6-2 middle blocker was the biggest name that came out of the 47-player list that applied for the Premier Volleyball League’s breakthrough rookie draft set July 8.

Gagate should be unquestionably tabbed by whichever among Strong Group Athletics, Capital1 Solar, Galeries Tower and Farm Fresh having excelled in almost all teams she played for.

She was a two-time UAAP high school champion with National U, one a UAAP seniors crown last year when she was with La Salle and was part of the national team that plucked a historic AVC Challenge Cup bronze early this month.

But for a team coveting Gagate, it would need a stroke of luck for its wish to come through with SGA getting a 40% chance of acquiring her and Capital1, Galeries Tower and Farm Fresh 30, 20 and 10 percent, respectively.

Collegiate stars Mhicaela Belen and Alyssa Solomon of NU and Angel Canino of La Salle passed up and will stay with their respective schools.

Other notable aspirants in the list were La Salle setter Julia Coronel, outside hitter Maicah Larroza and middleblocker Leila Cruz, Ateneo libero Roma Mae Doromal, Santo Tomas opposite spiker Pierre Abellana and a slew of players from Adamson — outside hitters Lucille Almonte and Ishie Lalongisip, opposite spiker AA Adolfo, setters Nikka Yandoc and Angge Alcantara, libero Karen Verdeflor, and middle blocker Sharya Ancheta.

Also eyeing to turn pro are University of the Philippines’ Abi Goc (outside hitter), Jewel Encarnacion (outside hitter), and Stephanie Bustrillo (opposite spiker), and University of the East’s (UE) Dara Nieva (opposite spiker) and liberos Jenina Zeta and Dea Villamor.

Additionally, the draft includes Lovely Zapf and Lian Macasiray from DLSU-Dasmarinas, Andrea Jardio of Lyceum-Alabang, Jamie Solina from Marinduque State, Danya Casino of Trinity, and Danivah Aying from USJ-R.

Completing the list of hopefuls are former La Salle training pool players Caroline Santos, Ysabela Bakabak, and Giliana Torres, former UST Tigress Mary Grace Vernaiz, former NU Lady Bulldog CJ Evangelista, and former UE Lady Warrior Remcel Santos.

The highly anticipated two-day Draft Combine, set for June 25-26 at Gameville Ballpark in Sheridan, Mandaluyong, will also showcase the league’s free agents.

The live draft lottery determining the order of the first four picks will be held on the June 24 episode of The Starting Lineup, which airs on RPTV and Pilipinas Live!

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
