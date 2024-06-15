^

Sports

Mavs live to fight another day, blow Celtics out in Game 4

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 15, 2024 | 11:34am
Mavs live to fight another day, blow Celtics out in Game 4
DALLAS, TEXAS - JUNE 14: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks drives to the basket against Sam Hauser #30 of the Boston Celtics during the second quarter in Game Four of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center on June 14, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Stacy Revere / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- What did the Dallas Mavericks say to the lord of eliminations?

Not today.

With their backs against the wall, the Dallas Mavericks kept their season alive and avoided a sweep after trampling over the Boston Celtics, 122-84, Saturday morning (Manila time) at the American Airlines Center in Texas.

Luka Doncic spearheaded the Mavericks with 29 points, five assists and five rebounds. Kyrie Irving added 21 markers on an efficient 55.6% shooting.

It was a dominant win for the Mavericks, who turned an early 11-10 deficit to a 34-21 lead going into the second quarter.

This flipped the script completely, as the home team completely broke the game wide open with a 16-4 run in the second canto to grab a 50-25 advantage.

The Mavericks breezed through to the finish line, as the lead grew to as much as 48 points, 115-67, with a 3-pointer by Jaden Hardy with 5:58 left.

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 15 points off the bench for Dallas. He made five of his seven 3-pointers.

Dereck Lively II and Dante Exum also provided the spark with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 15 markers. Sam Hauser added 14, as Jaylen Brown struggled with just 10 on 3-of-12 shooting.

"I think our energy was way higher. Everybody was locked in defensive end," Doncic said. 

The series shifts back to Boston for Game 5 on Tuesday (Manila time).

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

BOSTON CELTICS

DALLAS MAVERICKS

NBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chavit warns Pacman of Japanese foe

Chavit warns Pacman of Japanese foe

By Abac Cordero | 13 hours ago
If some people think Japanese MMA and kickboxing star Chihiro Suzuki is a piece of cake for Manny Pacquiao, they better think...
Sports
fbtw
JPGT Visayas Series set

JPGT Visayas Series set

13 hours ago
Young golfers from the southern Philippines will showcase their talent and skills in a competitive yet fun environment as...
Sports
fbtw
Doncic, Mavericks just want to have fun

Doncic, Mavericks just want to have fun

13 hours ago
Dallas superstar Luka Doncic says the Mavericks must set aside the enormity of the task facing them in the NBA Finals and...
Sports
fbtw
McIlroy, Cantlay lead with 65s

McIlroy, Cantlay lead with 65s

13 hours ago
Rory McIlroy sank a birdie putt from just inside 20 feet at the 18th hole to complete a five-under-par 65 first round and...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics go for kill 18th NBA crown ripe for picking

Celtics go for kill 18th NBA crown ripe for picking

13 hours ago
Jayson Tatum has known since he was drafted by the Celtics in 2017 that the measure of success in Boston is an NBA title,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Frustrated Scheffler tosses clubs in birdie-less 74 at US Open

Frustrated Scheffler tosses clubs in birdie-less 74 at US Open

3 hours ago
Scottie Scheffler, the world's most dominant golfer, was so frustrated Friday (Saturday, Manila time) at the US Open that...
Sports
fbtw
Bolts almost there Meralco nears 1st PBA crown with Game 5 win

Bolts almost there Meralco nears 1st PBA crown with Game 5 win

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
From the brink of elimination to the brink of a breakthrough PBA crown.
Sports
fbtw
Nadal, Alcaraz team up in Paris Olympics

Nadal, Alcaraz team up in Paris Olympics

13 hours ago
Rafael Nadal confirmed on Thursday he will miss Wimbledon to focus on the Paris Olympics, which will be played on the clay...
Sports
fbtw
Perpetual rules 7 sports in NCAA Season 99

Perpetual rules 7 sports in NCAA Season 99

13 hours ago
At the close of NCAA Season 99, the Perpetual Altas recorded nine championships from seven sports to underscore a dominant...
Sports
fbtw

Strong Group taps young guns for Jones Cup

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Three more players have been added to the Strong Group-Pilipinas squad gearing to to carry the flag in the 43rd William Jones Cup on July 13 to 21 in Taiwan. 
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with