Asian Games reset to October 2023

MANILA, Philippines – A piece of good news greeted the Filipino athletes after learning that the Asian Games have been rescheduled from September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou, China next year, or more than a year from its original date.

The Olympic Council of Asia on Tuesday confirmed the development after months of discussions with organizing Chinese Olympic Committee.

The quadrennial event was originally set September 10-25 but the COVID-19 pandemic

“Yes it will push through next year and we are all excited because it was postponed,” Philippine Olympic Committee president told The STAR on Wednesday.

The Tagaytay City Mayor said the games will still have 40 events and more than 480 gold medals at stake.

“No changes in the events, only there will be new athletes,” said Tolentino.

The country is confidence it could improve on its four-gold, two-silver and 15-bronze haul for a 19th place finish in the last edition of the meet in Jakarta, Indonesia four years ago.

The optimism comes from the country’s slew of world-class athletes like Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz and a group of young promising lifters, world champion gymnast Caloy Yulo, the boxers, pole-vaulter EJ Obiena, and Asian Games skateboarding gold winner Margie Didal.