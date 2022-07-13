^

Gilas comeback falls short vs Lebanon in FIBA Asia Cup opener

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 13, 2022 | 10:55pm
Gilas comeback falls short vs Lebanon in FIBA Asia Cup opener
Thirdy Ravena and Gilas Pilipinas fell in their FIBA Asia Cup opener against Lebanon in Indonesia
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas could not start on the right foot in their FIBA Asia Cup campaign after faltering against Lebanon, 95-80, at the Estora Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia on Wednesday.

The Nationals, who were depleted due to injury, could not sustain the momentum after taking a 27-22 lead at the end of the opening frame.

But the Lebanese doubled up in scoring in the second quarter, 24-12, to grab a 46-39 advantage at halftime.

Gilas looked to cut into the deficit when Bobby Ray Parks hit two 3-pointers early in the third frame to cut the lead to just four, 49-45.

But Lebanon blew the game open with an 18-6 run. With 3:45 ticks left in the third frame, they were up by 16, 67-51.
Lebanon led by as big as 22 points.

While youngsters Carl Tamayo and SJ Belangel worked in the fourth period to cut the deficit to as small as nine, 74-83, Hayk Gyokchyan converted on an and-one to halt Gilas' momentum.

Lebanon pushed its lead back to 12, 86-74, with 3:25 left.

Belangel paced Gilas with 17 points while Tamayo added 15 points, six rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal.

Parks chipped in 15 markers while Thirdy Ravena, who suffered a bad fall in the first half that led him to be wheeled out of the court, finished with 10 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Wael Arakji and Gyokchyan led Lebanon with 20 and 19 points, respectively.

Gilas faces India next on Friday.

 

The Scores:

LEBANON 95 -- Arakji 20, Arledge 19, Gyokchan 19, El Darwich 10, Khayat 7, Chamoun 6, Hadidian 6, Ezzedine 5, Mansour 3, Mezher 0, Zeinoun 0.
PHILIPPINES 80 -- Belangel 17, Parks 15, Tamayo 15, T. Ravena 10, Chiu 6, K. Ravena 5, Navarro 4, Erram 4, Abando 4, Quiambao 0, Abarrientos 0.

Quarters: 22-27, 46-39, 79-58, 95-80.

