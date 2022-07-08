Daquis, HD spikers put premium on health as PVL Invitational fires off

MANILA, Philippines – Rachel Anne Daquis knows they would need to stay healthy for her team Cignal HD to have a chance at winning it all in the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference unfurling Saturday at the Filoil Flying V Arena.

“We all know health will be an important factor and that’s why we prepared and trained hard for this conference,” said Daquis, the HD Spikers’ charismatic skipper who are battling the Army Black Mamba Lady Troopers in the very first game of the Invitational at 2:30 p.m.

Daquis knew by heart how bitter it was to come a point shy of making the finals in the Open Conference last April only to see it vanish in thin air after blowing match point in Game Two and eventually losing the decider.

Daquis battled cramps in critical moments in Game Three and teammate Riri Meneses endured knee pains in that series.

Cignal coach Shaq delos Santos, for his part, said there is no room to relax in this nine-team short tournament that drew participation from two foreign squads — Japan’s Kobe Shinwa U and Chinese Taipei’s King Whales.

The other local clubs seeing action are Creamline, Petro Gazz and PLDT Home Fibr.

Also trying to make a big dent this conference are Choco Mucho and last year’s Open Conference titlist Chery Tiggo, which clash in the main game at 5:30 p.m.

Choco Mucho star setter Deanna Wong is expected to play even though she’s not yet in full strength after suffering a right shin injury three months ago.

“She’s nearing 100%,” said Choco Mucho coach Oliver Almadro of Wong.

Chery Tiggo has also made staff changes by appointing Clarence Esteban as its new head coach and promoting former mentor Aaron Velez as manager with hopes replicating the team’s Cinderella finish in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte a year back.

Games will be aired live on One Sports (free to Air Ch 41 and Cignal CH 6) and One Sports+ (Cignal Ch 91 SD, Ch 261 HD).

Both channels are also available on Cignal’s OTT Platform, Cignal Play, with video on demand also available on the platform.