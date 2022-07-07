Meralcoâ€™s Aaron Black motivated by ailing grandma, teammates in bounce-back game

Meralco’s Aaron Black motivated by ailing grandma, teammates in bounce-back game

MANILA, Philippines – Meralco Bolts guard Aaron Black rebounded from a scoreless game with an outstanding performance in his team’s 77-73 victory over the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

After his dismal outing against the Blackwater Bossing, Black finished with an all-around game of 20 points, four rebounds and six assists in the win over Rain or Shine.

Asked about his 180-degree turn after just one game, Black said he had to deflect the credit to other people for the inspiration behind his play.

"Well, first of all, [from] my grandmother. She's sick right now, that's why my dad's not here. So that's big for me," Black said after the game as dad-coach Norman was absent in the Bolts' game.

"Also my teammates, my teammates encouraged me a lot after the last game," he added.

Black, whose career surged since getting into the PBA, said that his fellow Meralco cagers were keen on helping him keep his confidence.

With the help of his teammates, the former Ateneo standout was able to forget the struggle against the Bossing.

"They knew I really struggled, so sa practice, talagang sinasabihan nila ako to keep shooting, mag-try parin. Just keep working," said Black.

"Kasi in the PBA, the games are one after another so you can't really get down on yourself. I can't do it. You gotta buckle up and get ready for the next game," he added.

Black and the rest of the Bolts hope to keep things going after breaking a losing streak when they face Barangay Ginebra next Wednesday, July 13.