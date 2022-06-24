^

Sports

Undrafted NBA champion Jeremy Lin offers sound advice to Kai Sotto

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 24, 2022 | 2:25pm
Undrafted NBA champion Jeremy Lin offers sound advice to Kai Sotto
Kai Sotto (R) and Jeremy Lin
AFP / FIBA

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto received valuable guidance from 2019 NBA champion Jeremy Lin after the former went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft that concluded on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Lin, who won it all with the Toronto Raptors three years ago, went undrafted as well in 2010, pointed to the fact that draft night is not the only path to the NBA.

On an interview with ESPN Asia, Lin — who had spent time with Sotto in the NBA G League Ignite in 2020 — shared his two cents on what it meant if Sotto missed out on his shot.

"I've met Kai. I've played against Kai, I've played with Kai. Like, you know, during the G League Ignite time, I had spent a couple of days with them. I'm rooting for him too. But at the same time, maybe I'm biased, but I just don't feel like draft night is that like, because there's so many people that get drafted and fall off, and there's so many people that go undrafted and fall in," said Lin.

"It's just to me, it's a benchmark for where you are today but it is not at all a indicator of where you will be down the road," he added.

Lin himself is proof of his sentiment as he was able to work his way around with what was then known as the NBA D League.
In 2011, Lin found his break with the New York Knicks where he strung together a couple of breakout games that catapulted him to fame.

Though "Linsanity" did not last too long, the Taiwanese-American was still able to find himself in NBA rosters in the next couple of years.

And in 2019, he was able to strike gold in Toronto and got himself a championship ring.

Having a longer and more winding road to the NBA than others, Lin tells Sotto to not sweat too much about going undrafted.

"I would also say, hey it's okay, because you know who you are as a player and maybe if you just continue to show them over time, you will find a home and that's the biggest thing. Draft night is just one snapshot in a very long film," he said.

"And I just hope that [Kai] continues to believe in himself, stay confident, keep working hard, and just trust that as long as I stay consistent, I will find a home," he added.

Plans for Sotto point to the national team at the moment. His agent Joel Bell said Friday that the 7'3" big man is ruling out an NBA Summer League stint and instead will join Gilas Pilipinas in the upcoming third window of the FIBA World Cup Asia qualifiers and the FIBA Asia Cup.

BASKETBALL

KAI SOTTO

NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Going undrafted in NBA not the end of the road for Kai Sotto

Going undrafted in NBA not the end of the road for Kai Sotto

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Of course, while getting drafted by a team is the easiest route for talents out of college and other international pro hoops...
Sports
fbtw
Draft expert tempers expectations, but says NBA door open for Kai Sotto

Draft expert tempers expectations, but says NBA door open for Kai Sotto

By Alder Almo | 1 day ago
The day of reckoning has arrived for the Philippines’ top prospect Kai Sotto after wrapping up his NBA pre-Draft workouts...
Sports
fbtw
Sotto shrugs off NBA draft snub: 'It's not gonna stop me'

Sotto shrugs off NBA draft snub: 'It's not gonna stop me'

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Sotto, 20, missed the cut among the 58 prospects drafted by teams. But the Ateneo High School product knows there are many...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Am Ron Harper Jr. signs two-way NBA deal with Raptors

Fil-Am Ron Harper Jr. signs two-way NBA deal with Raptors

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Harper Jr., out of Rutgers University, was announced to have agreed to the contract just shortly after the 58 picks of the...
Sports
fbtw

Is Navarro next to go?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
Gilas mainstay William Navarro may be next in line to jump ship and play in the Korean Basketball League, following in the footsteps of national teammates SJ Belangel and RJ Abarrientos. A Korean correspondent said...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Kai Sotto clarifies post-NBA draft plans, says agent 'misspoke' on Gilas commitment

Kai Sotto clarifies post-NBA draft plans, says agent 'misspoke' on Gilas commitment

By Luisa Morales | 26 minutes ago
After initial statements by his agent Joel Bell saying that Sotto was headed back to the country to play for the national...
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto goes unselected in 2022 NBA Draft

Kai Sotto goes unselected in 2022 NBA Draft

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Teams passed on Sotto in the draft class that saw Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren picked first and second, respectively...
Sports
fbtw
Playpark Launchpad 2022: Playpark reveals upcoming mobile and PC games for Philippines, Southeast Asia&nbsp;

Playpark Launchpad 2022: Playpark reveals upcoming mobile and PC games for Philippines, Southeast Asia 

3 hours ago
Playpark, Inc. a subsidiary of Asiasoft Corporation Public Company Limited, announced the release of their incoming online...
Sports
fbtw
Saso slips to joint 15th on late foldup; Chun leads by 5

Saso slips to joint 15th on late foldup; Chun leads by 5

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Yuka Saso missed turning in a Top 5 start with a wobbly finish, slipping to a share of 15th instead with a 72, eight strokes...
Sports
fbtw
Rica Aquino: Trading her violin for boxer's gloves

Rica Aquino: Trading her violin for boxer's gloves

By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
What is a pretty and educated girl like you doing in sweaty boxing gyms and trying to knock someone out? Rica Aquino has heard...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with