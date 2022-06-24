Kai Sotto goes unselected in 2022 NBA Draft

MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto's road to the NBA hit a setback after he went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Teams passed on Sotto in the draft class that saw Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren picked first and second, respectively.

The 7-foot-3 big man was under the radar as he was missing from most scouting reports on the draft. He was also not invited to the draft combine.

Still, Sotto had his chances after attending multiple pre-draft workouts with teams like the Orlando Magic, Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers.

But it is not the end of the road for Sotto as he still has multiple options to eventually find himself on an NBA roster.

Sotto's options include going to the NBA G League or returning to the Australian NBL. Also on the table is the NBA Summer League.

The Filipino prospect spent one year with the Adelaide 36ers before declaring for the NBA draft earlier this year.

There, he averaged 7.52 points and 4.48 rebounds per game.