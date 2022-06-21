^

Spanish club Real Betis to open Philippine camp

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
June 21, 2022 | 1:27pm
MANILA, Philippines – The academy of Spanish La Liga football club Real Betis will set up camp in the Philippines on August 12.

A three-day identification camp is open to male and female footballers from ages 16-23. 

The first camp will be held at the Aboitiz Football Pitch in Lipa, Batangas from August 12-14 followed by a second one at the Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub in Imus, Cavite from August 19-21.

Players selected from the two identification camps will be invited to the final camp at the Aboitiz pitch from August 26-28. From this final camp, select Filipino footballers will get to train at the Real Betis Academy in Seville, Spain in December for an all-expenses-paid Real Betis experience. 

“The main objective is to identify potential players around the world and give them the chance of a lifetime to fulfill their dreams to become professional football players to top football clubs abroad,” said Betis Academy on Tour Philippines director Ryan Payson.

Betis Academy on Tour Philippines is a joint project between The Football Academy (TFA) and Pathway2Play based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and Payson’s own Acquire Football.

"Coach Ali El Jishi, head coach of TFA, saw the profile of Acquire Football in a social media platform and contacted me and offered a partnership with TFA Dubai and Pathway2Play where we can organize the Real Betis ID Camp here in the Philippines."

“The Real Betis ID Camp’s long term plan is to come back next year and identify more Filipino talents.  This year, we are really excited to come to the Philippines to see the talents you have,” bared coach Ali. 

“I took this opportunity given to me by Coach Ali because this will be a great opportunity for our local talents to showcase their skills and have the chance to have an experience of a lifetime training with a top level European team,” added Payson.

Real Betis finished fifth in La Liga during the 2021-22 season and qualified for Europa League play for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Real Betis is led by forwards Juanmi, Borja Iglesias, Brazilian Willian Jose, and French striker Nabil Fekir and is coached by noted Italian manager, Manuel Pellegrini. 

The club are 2021-22 Copa del Rey winners.

The Real Betis Academy on Tour Philippines camp fee is P6,000. Interested parties may register at pathway2play.com where all pertinent details regarding this camp are available.

