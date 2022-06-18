^

Sports

Yulo rakes in 3 golds in Asian Championships

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 18, 2022 | 11:25pm
Yulo rakes in 3 golds in Asian Championships
Philipines' Carlos Yulo competes in the floor exercise during the ninth Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Qatar's capital Doha on June 17, 2022.
KARIM JAAFAR / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Carlos Yulo completed a hat trick of gold medals in the 9th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Doha, Qatar after winning two gold medals on Saturday.

Yulo, already a winner of the gold in floor exercise on Friday, ruled the vault and parallel bars to add to his haul.

The Filipino gymnast scored 14.850 to top the vault — where he is the reigning world champion — besting bets from Japan and South Korea.

He then followed it up shortly with a win in parallel bars. It can be recalled that Yulo only took silver in the said apparatus in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi last month.

Yulo clinched the gold with a score of 15.167.

Apart from his three golds, Yulo took silver in the individual men's all-around for a four-medal haul from the competition.

CARLOS YULO

GYMNASTICS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Undermanned Gilas falls to Korea anew, gets swept in friendlies

Undermanned Gilas falls to Korea anew, gets swept in friendlies

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Gilas' efforts fell short after the Koreans went on a pivotal 7-2 run to finish the game.
Sports
fbtw
WATCH: Kai Sotto pre-draft workout for Sacramento Kings
play

WATCH: Kai Sotto pre-draft workout for Sacramento Kings

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
After an injury setback, Sotto returned to the fold with a pre-draft workout with the Sacramento Kings.
Sports
fbtw
Bossing sink Batang Pier for 2nd PBA Philippine Cup win

Bossing sink Batang Pier for 2nd PBA Philippine Cup win

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The Blackwater Bossing continued their fine start in the PBA Philippine Cup after taking their second win of the conference,...
Sports
fbtw
Eala stuns No. 3 seed

Eala stuns No. 3 seed

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Alex Eala reached the semifinals of the prestigious W60 Madrid tilt by stunning No. 3 seed Jaimee Fourlis of France, 6-1,...
Sports
fbtw
Carlos Yulo wins gold in Floor Exercise in Asian Championships

Carlos Yulo wins gold in Floor Exercise in Asian Championships

By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
A day after copping silver in the individual men's all-around Yulo topped his pet event, running away with the gold mint with...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Eala reaches final in Spain

Eala reaches final in Spain

By John Bryan Ulanday | 32 minutes ago
Red-hot Alex Eala rolled into the final of the elite W60 Madrid, making short work of Canada’s Katherine Sebov, 6-2,...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs too much for Lady Spikers

Lady Bulldogs too much for Lady Spikers

By John Bryan Ulanday | 32 minutes ago
Untouched National U stepped closer to its first title in 65 years, making short work of La Salle, 25-20, 25-12, 25-21, in...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo strikes gold in Doha

Yulo strikes gold in Doha

By Joey Villar | 32 minutes ago
When multi-titled Caloy Yulo landed in Doha, Qatar days before the 9th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships, there...
Sports
fbtw

Bossing looking good

By Olmin Leyba | 32 minutes ago
The turnaround is real for the Blackwater Bossing, who early in the PBA’s 47th season, have already surpassed their one-win output last year.
Sports
fbtw

Lady Stags pumped up for title run

By Joey Villar | 32 minutes ago
This could be the year San Sebastian ends its 12-year NCAA women’s volleyball championship drought.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with