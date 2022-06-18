Yulo rakes in 3 golds in Asian Championships

Philipines' Carlos Yulo competes in the floor exercise during the ninth Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Qatar's capital Doha on June 17, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines -- Carlos Yulo completed a hat trick of gold medals in the 9th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Doha, Qatar after winning two gold medals on Saturday.

Yulo, already a winner of the gold in floor exercise on Friday, ruled the vault and parallel bars to add to his haul.

The Filipino gymnast scored 14.850 to top the vault — where he is the reigning world champion — besting bets from Japan and South Korea.

He then followed it up shortly with a win in parallel bars. It can be recalled that Yulo only took silver in the said apparatus in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi last month.

Yulo clinched the gold with a score of 15.167.

Apart from his three golds, Yulo took silver in the individual men's all-around for a four-medal haul from the competition.